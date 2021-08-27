Revolution’s nine-game unbeaten streak on the line against New York City FC

The Revolution are focused on securing a playoff spot and wrapping up home field advantage throughout the postseason during a time when energy and focus ramps up across the league. New England leads the Eastern Conference by 15 points over second-place Orlando.

New England (15-3-4, 49 points) is riding a nine-game unbeaten streak and leads the Supporters’ Shield race by seven points, but the team knows there is still work to do over the final two months.

With the Major League Soccer All-Star game in the rearview mirror and 12 games left on the regular-season schedule, the New England Revolution will begin the stretch run of the season when they visit New York City FC Saturday (7:30 p.m.) at Yankee Stadium.

“I think our goals are still the same today as they were before we started the season,” coach Bruce Arena said Thursday. “We want to qualify for the playoffs, and then secondly, we’d like to have home field advantage in the playoffs as well.

“The focus is greater, the energy gets turned up, the games are more competitive, and every game is very important. I’m not saying they’re life and death, but they’re very important.”

New England has not lost since July 7 against Toronto, rattling off an 8-0-1 streak since. The latest victory followed an offensive explosion versus Cincinnati in which Adam Buksa scored twice and Tajon Buchanan and Emmanuel Boateng also found the back of the net in a convincing 4-1 win.

Depth has been critical for the Revolution throughout the season. Star midfielder Carles Gil (muscle injury) remains out, while Buchanan (Canada), Buksa (Poland), and keeper Matt Turner (United States) will depart next week for World Cup Qualifiers.

“Guys will have to step up,” defender Andrew Farrell said. “I think it’s good. It keeps it fresh, and I think that’s why we’ve been on such a good run where we know guys can step up, even if they’re guys who haven’t played that many minutes can step up and contribute.”

Farrell, who leads the MLS in minutes played this season, is set to break the club record Saturday for career appearances (262), an achievement attributed to his leadership and longevity.

“I think the key is enjoying every minute of being able to do this for a living,” said Farrell. “Having good teammates, good coaches, a good front office, and a good organization behind you that trusted in you.”

New England beat New York City, 3-2, in the first meeting of the season June 19 at Red Bull Arena on an 88th minute goal by Tommy McNamara and stellar saves down the stretch from Turner. NYCFC is fifth in the Eastern Conference standings with 31 points – 18 behind New England.

Playing in the smaller dimensions of Yankee Stadium this time around, the Revolution are expecting a defensive battle where turnovers could be costly.

“We need to play at our best to have a chance to win the game, we’ve got to defend well, we can’t turn the ball over in bad spots because it’s such a short field that they’ll get in behind and get early chances,” said Farrell. “It’s another big test for us and it’s going to be an important weekend.”







