Rhamondre Stevenson was taken aback at Patriot veterans’ embrace of a rookie

The Oklahoma product has surprised many with an impressive combination of vision, burst, and power. What has surprised Stevenson the most is how welcome he’s felt since landing in New England.

The 6-foot, 246-pound rookie running back with the broad shoulders and light feet has rushed for 194 yards and four touchdowns in two exhibition games for the Patriots.

“I would say how supportive all the vets are,” he said Friday. “They’re just always [there with] a helping hand. I could go talk to any one of these guys and they’re going to point me in the right direction. So, I’ll say that’s the biggest surprise and the thing I’m grateful for.”

One of the veterans that Stevenson leaned on was Sony Michel, who was traded this week. Stevenson’s torrid training camp actually was one of the reasons the club dealt Michel. Stevenson believes the relationship will continue, however.

“Yeah, of course,” he said. “He’s been a mentor for me while he was here and I don’t think that’s going to change for us.”

Though Stevenson has moved up the depth chart as a result of Michel’s departure, he hasn’t really thought about it in those terms.

“Honestly, I try not to even get into the business side of that or anything,” he said. “I’m here. If he was here, I would still be working as hard as I would work after whatever happened and whatnot. So, I don’t think that really changes anything for me.

“I just know that I’ve got to work hard — and I wouldn’t even say harder or anything like that. You’ve got to work hard and just stay focused on the task at hand.”

One of the people helping Stevenson stay focused is veteran coach Ivan Fears, a stern taskmaster whom the rookie appreciates.

“He’s an older coach, he’s been here for a while, so he’s seen a lot of backs,” said Stevenson. “He knows what it’s supposed to look like and the steps a person needs to take — especially a running back — to be successful in this league. So, I just feed off anything he says and just try to learn from him.”

Taking attendance

Center David Andrews and All-Pro kickoff returner Gunner Olszewski were not spotted during the window in which media were allowed to observe practice Friday, though cornerback Jonathan Jones was present.

Andrews (undisclosed) and Jones (lower body) left Thursday’s joint practice session with the Giants early. Andrews did get his helmet knocked off on a play, but it’s uncertain whether that’s when he was injured. This was Olszewski’s first missed session of the summer.

Cornerback Shaun Wade, who was acquired from the Ravens Thursday, made his debut. The rookie is wearing the No. 26 previously worn by Michel, though it was red, indicating he’s not ready for contact.

Tight end Hunter Henry, defensive back Myles Bryant, and running back Brandon Bolden also wore red shirts.

Also not spotted: quarterback Jarrett Stidham (PUP), receiver N’Keal Harry (shoulder), tight ends Matt LaCosse and Kahale Warring, cornerback Stephon Gilmore (PUP), safety Joshuah Bledsoe (NFI), linebackers Anfernee Jennings, Cam McGrone (NFI), and Terez Hall, and defensive linemen Nick Thurman and Byron Cowart.

High praise

Dont’a Hightower had some high praise when asked about fellow Alabama alum Mac Jones this week. A nine-year veteran who often serves as the quarterback of the defense, Hightower likes Jones’s demeanor. “I’ll just say with Mac, he’s a terrific kid,” said Hightower. “He works hard. Real smart dude. He’s going to go over the edge. I’ve been impressed with him in OTAs and how hard he works. Actually found out [Wednesday] he’s been looking at some of the defensive plays so he can kind of conceptually see how they kind of work. I give him credit for that, because not a lot of young guys would see that as an opportunity, and he did that on his own. You can take that for what it’s worth. The kid works hard. I’ll leave it at that.” … Joejuan Williams said he introduced himself to Wade at practice. “He looks like a smooth dude, so I look forward to getting to know him more and then going from there.” … New Orleans named Jameis Winston its starting quarterback after his camp battle with Taysom Hill. The Saints are set to visit New England in Week 3.

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.