Westwood native Adrian Macdonald was a little starstruck in his first 100-mile trail race. Then he won it

Billed as a “Race Across The Sky” the Leadville 100 starts and ends at 10,152 feet above sea level, and features more than 15,600 feet of elevation gain and loss, including two trips over 12,532-foot Hope Pass.

The 32-year-old from Westwood ran track in high school, continued competing in cross country and mid-distance races at Gettysburg College, and found immediate success when he began running marathons in 2014, but Macdonald was in uncharted territory when he started training for the Leadville 100 in Colorado.

Just over 60 miles into his first 100-mile race, Adrian Macdonald started to believe he could win.

Macdonald, now a resident of Fort Collins, Colo., took the first descent of Hope Pass, and went on to secure a first-place finish on Aug 21 with the fifth-fastest time (16 hours, 18 minutes, 19 seconds) in the race’s 38-year history.

“I was a little shocked, and then it turned into excitement,” Macdonald said, recalling how it felt to take the lead shortly before the course turnaround point.

“Running back [over Hope Pass] against some of the top runners, some of them the biggest names in the sport, I was sort of starstruck to see them, and I was beating them, but it put a little fire under me, because they looked pretty fresh, so I knew I had to keep running hard.”

Macdonald is no stranger to distance racing, having run the Boston Marathon three times from 2016-18, including a 53rd place finish amidst a freezing rain in 2018. But he only had minimal experience with long-distance trail running prior to last spring.

As a sophomore at Westwood High, Macdonald tried indoor track to stay in shape after soccer season. He enjoyed it enough to run outdoor track that spring, where he moved from sprints to mid-distance races such as the 800 meters and the mile.

At Gettysburg, he competed in races from 800 meters to 5 miles, but didn’t feel it was suited to his strengths. When injuries prevented him from breaking his goal of running a mile under 4:10, Macdonald shifted to marathon training and won the Gettysburg North-South Marathon in 2014.

After helping the Greater Boston Track Club win the team competition awarded to the club with the top three combined times in the 2016 Boston Marathon, he moved to Fort Collins, where he works as a financial officer for the department of statistics at Colorado State.

When the pandemic shut down road races across the globe in 2020, Macdonald made the move to long-distance trail races. He qualified for Leadville by finishing second at the 66-kilometer Austin Rattler Run in Texas last November, then won the 50-mile Antelope Island Buffalo Run in Utah in March, his longest effort to that point.

Adrian Macdonald works at Colorado State University. Life Time

While the rugged course, elevation, and distance of the Leadville 100 are different, Macdonald said he approached it with a marathon mindset.

“When I run the Boston Marathon, I think of it like, the race doesn’t start until I’ve made it to the top of Heartbreak Hill [20 miles from the starting line],” he said.

“And in Leadville, I was thinking the race doesn’t start until Mile 60 when I’ve made it down Hope Pass for the second time. When it comes to long races, you need to be really patient and conservative at the start.”

While the turnaround is too tight for Macdonald to run Boston on Oct. 11, he said that he hopes to run it again someday and place within the top 50.

For now, his success running ultra marathons has drawn plenty of attention from his friends, family, and former coaches.

“Adrian was the type of kid the world needs more of,” said former Westwood track coach Neal White.

“To me, he really defines a type of toughness that our sport embodies, but gets little notice. I’m not surprised that he ultimately moved into the ultra-running arena, and his success this year has been amazing.”