With his 30th home run, Rafael Devers offers a glimpse of what he means to Red Sox

That youth can make it difficult for Devers to see what he has become. Now in his fifth big league season, he brushed aside a query about his status as a Red Sox cornerstone.

Rafael Devers is still just 24. He is the youngest active player on the Red Sox roster — younger than rookies Jarren Duran and Bobby Dalbec and Tanner Houck.

“I feel the same [as when coming to the big leagues]. It doesn’t change the way I think or how I go about it — especially since [Xander Bogaerts] and J.D. [Martinez] are here,” Devers said through translator Bryan Loor-Almonte. “They’re the leaders of the team. I’m just another piece.”

Devers most assuredly is not just another piece. Perhaps more than any other player on the roster — including Chris Sale, Bogaerts, or Martinez — he is capable of hitting the gas pedal in the Red Sox’ push toward October.

Devers offered a round-numbered reminder of that status Thursday night, in a 12-2 victory over the Twins at Fenway Park. After a run-scoring single in the fifth, he turned on a 94-miles-per-hour fastball one inning later and smashed it 395 feet into the Red Sox bullpen for a two-run homer, his 30th of the season.

It marked the second time Devers has reached the 30-homer plateau. He is just the 40th player in big league history to hit that milestone twice by his age-24 season. Only one other Red Sox player — Theodore Samuel Williams — had previously had two such seasons at such a young age.

“He’s just a special player. Not too many people put him in the conversation of [Vlad Guerrero Jr.], Fernando [Tatís], and [Juan] Soto. [But] he’s still 24,” said Sox manager Alex Cora. “He led the league in extra-base hits in ‘19. Now he has 30 home runs, [95] RBIs, and he keeps getting better. It’s a pleasure watching him every night and managing him.”

Devers is now an established force with whom opposing teams must contend. He is the one in the Red Sox lineup who requires the greatest game-planning attention as teams try to solve the riddle of a hitter whose hot and cold zones shift and shimmer in a way that makes him a moving target.

Despite his protests that he is “just another piece,” Devers has behaved at times this month like someone who feels the weight of growing responsibility.

By default, he’s expressive on the field. But in recent days, the reactions — the kicks of the dirt after taking a pitch he can drive; the glove punches after errors; the self-directed whack of the helmet after a pitch; the smashed equipment in the dugout — have seemed amplified.

Any chance that, at a time when his team is struggling, Devers — who recently endured an 0-for-17 drought, and entered Thursday’s contest in a 3-for-27 hole — is adjusting to the reality of his role?

“No — Devers is the same,” insisted third base coach Carlos Febles. “He just loves to win more than anyone I’ve seen.”

While Devers has endured a downturn in his run production in recent weeks, Cora noted that there are promising elements to what he’s shown. He’s recognizing how opponents are attacking him, laying off more pitches that are off the plate, becoming more selective about the pitches he might attack and drive. He has as many walks this month (12) as strikeouts, combining the highest walk rate of any month of his career with one of the lowest strikeout rates.

“I see a guy that is actually maturing as a hitter, controlling the strike zone, understanding what’s going on around him on the field and the scoreboard,” said Cora. “I bet he’s about to get hot.”

Still, the wait for the hot stretch has obviously dwelled on Devers at a time when his team has struggled. Devers notes that his taste for team success was cultivated by the circumstances of his arrival in the big leagues. He was brought up as a potential pennant-race savior in 2017 — and did indeed help to propel the Sox to an AL East title.

Though 2018 was an up-and-down season, it netted him a ring — with Devers delivering crucial postseason contributions just after celebrating his 22nd birthday. That upbringing frames his demonstrative on-field nature.

“He’ll go through stretches where he’s very aggressive, get upset, slap helmet, but that’s the beauty of Raffy,” said Cora. “He cares.”

Both Devers and the team can take considerable amusement in his array of outbursts because they exist in isolation. He’ll erupt in a Little League-like reaction to one pitch but, by the time he closes his eyes and inhales deeply — a breathing technique he incorporated at 2018 with the help of Martinez and former Sox mental skills coach Laz Gutierrez — the frustration will be banished.

“I actually never even notice [the outbursts]. When I do it in the moment, I’m numb to it. I don’t know it happens until I see it … If it’s a pitch down the middle I miss, that’s when I get frustrated with myself. It just comes out,” said Devers. “Every time I see [a replay], I laugh at myself. I think, ‘What am I doing? Why am I doing it?’ ”

Yet Devers doesn’t regret the behaviors. He enjoys the elements of showmanship, just as he enjoyed seeing the idiosyncrasies of one of his idols, Adrián Beltré, in the batter’s box.

“I’ve always carried myself that way,” said Devers. “I don’t want to be just like any other player. I want to be myself and I want to be different.”

For the Sox, Devers is different — a difference-maker with few peers, even if he still has yet to fully realize the role he must play for the team to claim a spot in the postseason.

“Last year was frustrating all around. We have a much better team this year. Being able to play well, being in position to make the postseason, that’s the goal,” said Devers. “It just feels good to be a part of it.”

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @alexspeier.