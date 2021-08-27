Here’s what we know about the group that claimed credit for the attack.

“We will not forget,” Mr. Biden said from the White House. “We will hunt you down and make you pay.”

Shortly after two explosions killed dozens of people Thursday, including at least 13 U.S. troops and dozens of civilians outside Afghanistan’s main airport, President Joe Biden vowed to get revenge.

What is the Islamic State Khorasan?

The group, known as Islamic State Khorasan Province, ISIS-K or ISIS-KP, is an Afghan affiliate of the Islamic State group, which Biden’s two predecessors sought to destroy. Islamic State Khorasan, founded in 2015 by disaffected Pakistani Taliban, is smaller, newer and embraces a more extreme version of Islam than the Taliban, which just toppled the U.S.-backed government of Afghanistan after a 20-year bloody campaign.

Advertisement

Islamic State Khorasan “disregards international borders,” according to a report from the Center for Strategic and International Studies, “and envisions its territory transcending nation-states like Afghanistan and Pakistan.”

The name Khorasan translates to “The Land of the Sun.” Khorasan refers to a historical region that includes parts of Iran, Afghanistan and Pakistan, according to the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

What are its roots?

The myriad terrorist organizations that have waged war on U.S. forces and allies are interlocked, aligned and in competition with one another for supremacy.

The terrorist attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people on American soil on Sept. 11, 2001, was orchestrated by al-Qaida, the terrorist group led at the time by Osama bin Laden. In response to those attacks, U.S. forces invaded Afghanistan, ousting the Taliban government that shielded bin Laden, and then Iraq, where President George W. Bush said a proactive strike against terrorism was needed.

After the U.S. invasion of Iraq in 2003, a branch of al-Qaida broke away and established a so-called caliphate, an Islamic theocracy, in large parts of Iraq and Syria. At its peak, the territory was the size of Britain. That breakaway faction, called the Islamic State, or ISIS, was savvier about social media than al-Qaida, which recorded long, crudely made videos, sometimes from its cave hide-outs. The Islamic State also appealed to a younger generation of fighters, in part by promising immediate glory and rewards for those willing to fight its enemies.

Advertisement

In 2015, the Islamic State announced that it was expanding into the Khorasan region.

Who are its enemies?

Like other terrorist groups, Islamic State Khorasan has targeted U.S. forces, their allies and civilians. But unlike the others, the group openly fought with other extremist Islamic organizations, such as the Taliban.

In fact, among those killed in the attack at the airport in Kabul this week were at least 28 Taliban fighters, Reuters reported.

Islamic State Khorasan has been antagonistic mostly toward the Taliban, and the two groups have fought for turf, particularly in eastern Afghanistan. Since 2017, experts say, the group has been responsible for roughly 250 clashes with the U.S., Afghan and Pakistani security forces.

More recently, Islamic State Khorasan leaders have denounced the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan, saying that the group’s version of Islamic rule was insufficiently hard line.

But didn’t Trump destroy the Islamic State?

In October 2019, President Donald Trump announced the killing of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, saying in a speech that he was “the founder and leader of ISIS, the most ruthless and violent terror organization anywhere in the world.” Trump went on to say, “We obliterated his caliphate, 100%, in March of this year.”

Advertisement

In January 2020, days after the U.S. killed Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani, Trump again bragged about having destroyed “100% of ISIS and its territorial caliphate.” He also said that al-Baghdadi “was trying again to rebuild the ISIS caliphate and failed.”

Clearly, it was not 100%.

Before al-Baghdadi’s death, he had expanded the organization and given subordinates considerable latitude to act. Islamic State encouraged followers to act alone or in small groups. Hassan Abu Hanieh, a Jordanian expert on extremist groups, said at the time that “getting rid of the leader does not get rid of the organization.”

The Islamic State, he warned, “has created a new structure that is less centralized, and it will continue, even without al-Baghdadi.”

In 2016, a year after it was founded, Islamic State Khorasan was at its peak size, with about 3,000 to 4,000 fighters, according to analyst estimates. That figure was cut in half after the group was targeted by U.S. airstrikes and Afghan commando raids.



