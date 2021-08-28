Advocates, allies rally against US withdrawal from Afghanistan

The demonstrators, some of whom said they had immigrated to the US from Afghanistan and have witnessed the brutality of the Taliban firsthand, waved Afghan flags and chanted “I’m Afghan and I’m proud,” and “save Afghanistan.” Some held signs reading “Save Afghan women,” “We are not free until Afghanistan is free,” and “Afghanistan is bleeding.”

A crowd of more than 100 Afghans and supporters gathered on Boston Common near the front steps of the State House Saturday afternoon, issuing a desperate plea to state and federal government officials to keep US troops in Afghanistan past the Biden administration’s hard deadline of Aug. 31 for them to leave and to evacuate the country’s most vulnerable residents.

Advertisement

“It is absolutely our responsibility and duty to come together to stand up and say no to extremists ruling the country,” said Makiz Nasirahmad, an organizer of the rally who fled Afghanistan in the late 1990s when the first Taliban rule began. “Afghan people are devastated all around the world. I don’t think we have words to express the anguish and pain that we feel.”

Saturday’s rally was part of an international string of protests that organizers said spanned across 41 states and 17 countries and stood to rebuke what they called a chaotic and irresponsible withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan.

If the US moves forward with the Aug. 31 deadline, protesters said, thousands of vulnerable Afghans, like women and those who aided US military efforts, will be left behind and face violence at the hands of the Taliban.

“There was no consideration of all of the people that would be affected by this evacuation,” said Ambar Pina, who attended the rally out of concern for the women who she fears will face intense oppression under the Taliban. “They don’t want to live under terror, they don’t want to live in a country where women’s rights are not recognized. The Taliban is stripping that all away from them.”

Advertisement

President Biden has shown no signs of backing down from the impending deadline, even in the wake of the suicide bombing at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul that left 13 US service members and more than 150 Afghans who were attempting to leave the country dead.

Protesters also called on the administration to dramatically increase the US quota for Afghan refugees, saying current evacuation efforts are not comprehensive enough. They said Governor Charlie Baker, along with senators Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey, should detail to the Biden administration a plan for Massachusetts to take in an influx of refugees.

“The peace agreement allowed Afghan women to became the first victims of terror,” said Mawloda Khudaynazar, who, through tears, recalled her family’s journey to flee the country in 1998 when her mother was nine months pregnant. “We must take action so they can have a chance at life.”

After about an hour of impassioned speeches, protestors marched to City Hall, filling Park and Beacon streets and shouting chants that echoed off nearby buildings.

One woman, who walked silently alongside organizers, held a sign high above her head that grabbed the attention of passersby. “The world failed Afghanistan,” it read.

Laura Crimaldi can be reached at laura.crimaldi@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @lauracrimaldi.