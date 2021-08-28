Barnstable police searching for man who allegedly stabbed a woman at her Marstons Mills home

Barnstable police are searching for a man who allegedly stabbed a woman multiple times at her Marstons Mills home Saturday morning, the department said in a statement.

Officers were called to the home to check on the welfare of the woman around 1:30 a.m., the statement said. The man who reported the incident told dispatchers he had been on the phone with the woman while she was being attacked and that their call had disconnected, police said.

Officers heard the woman screaming for help when they arrived at the scene and found her on the front steps of the home with multiple stab wounds on her arm, chest, and face, police said.