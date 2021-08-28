Barnstable police searching for man who allegedly stabbed a woman at her Marstons Mills home

Barnstable police are searching for a man who allegedly stabbed a woman multiple times at her Marstons Mills home Saturday morning, the department said in a statement.
Officers were called to the home to check on the welfare of the woman around 1:30 a.m., the statement said. The man who reported the incident told dispatchers he had been on the phone with the woman while she was being attacked and that their call had disconnected, police said.
Officers heard the woman screaming for help when they arrived at the scene and found her on the front steps of the home with multiple stab wounds on her arm, chest, and face, police said.
Advertisement
While one officer treated the woman for her injuries, another went inside the home to check on the woman’s children and aunt. Police said the suspect, who the woman identified as Michael Harrington, 34, of Marstons Mills, was no longer at the home by the time they arrived .
The woman was taken to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth, then later flown to a hospital in Boston “due to the severity of her wounds,” the statement said.
Officers obtained a warrant for Harrington’s arrest on charges of assault with intent to murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
Officials did not say what led to the incident or release the address of the woman’s home.
Anyone with information about the incident can call Barnstable police at 508-775-0812 or email Detective Sergeant Meaghan Cunningham at cunninghamm@barnstablepolice.com.
Caroline Enos can be reached at caroline.enos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.