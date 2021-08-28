Bird sightings from Mass Audubon

Cape Cod: Highlights included an American avocet seen at Race Point in Provincetown and later at High Head in Truro, a razorbill and a black guillemot in Provincetown Harbor, and a royal tern and a black skimmer at Hatches Harbor in Provincetown. There were two little blue herons in West Barnstable and another at Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary Five blue grosbeaks were spotted at the Crane Wildlife Area in Falmouth.

Last week’s tropical storm was undoubtedly responsible for a magnificent frigatebird that was seen in the vicinity of Squantum last weekend. A number of fortunate observers were able to get a glimpse of the bird and also photograph it. Relatively few other tropical seabirds seem to have landed locally due to the storm, however.

Essex County:, Observations of note included two yellow-crowned night-herons at Perkins Park in Newburyport, as well as a black-headed gull and a Caspian tern in Newburyport Harbor. Plum Island highlights featured a razorbill and a black guillemot at Emerson Rocks, a Philadelphia vireo, a lark sparrow, and a good variety of shorebirds that included a Western sandpiper, two white-rumped sandpipers, a pectoral sandpiper, two stilt sandpipers, and three long-billed dowitchers. At Cranes Beach in Ipswich, four black skimmers and a royal tern were seen. At Marblehead Neck Sanctuary, a prothonotary warbler was discovered.

Middlesex County: A least bittern and a Philadelphia vireo were among sightings at Great Meadows Refuge in Concord.

Norfolk County: In addition to the frigatebird seen at Squantum, other sightings included a black tern at Blacks Creek at Wollaston Beach, two yellow-crowned night-herons at Squantum, and a lesser black-backed gull in Cohasset.

Revere Beach: Six Manx shearwaters and a lesser black-backed gull were observed, and in the vicinity of The Key at Revere, a stilt sandpiper was tallied. At Chestnut Hill Reservoir, there was a ring-necked duck Five common mergansers and two dickcissels were seen at Millennium Park in West Roxbury.

South Coast: There was a little blue heron, a sandwich tern and a willow flycatcher in Fairhaven. Six Caspian terns were observed at Allens Pond in South Dartmouth.

South Shore: Farther up the coast, there was a great cormorant in Lakeville, a little blue heron in Pembroke, the continued presence of three sandhill cranes at Burrage Pond Wildlife Area in Hanson An adult long-tailed jaeger was noted off Manomet.

Suffolk County: From Georges Island in Boston Harbor, sightings included flyby eight great shearwaters, a Cory’s shearwater, 16 Wilson’s storm-petrels, a whimbrel, a Forster’s tern, 12 roseate terns, and two cliff swallows.

Western Mass.: In the Berkshires, several Cape May, bay-breasted, and Tennessee warblers were reported, and a black-bellied plover was seen in North Adams. Franklin County reports included a ring-necked duck at Barton’s Cove and an alder flycatcher in Deerfield. In Hampshire County, notable sightings at the Oxbow Marina included a black-bellied plover, a ruddy turnstone, a whimbrel, and a laughing gull. Elsewhere, there was a least bittern in Northampton, a sandhill crane and a blue grosbeak in Hadley, two more least bitterns in Hatfield and one in Belchertown, a snowy egret at the Windsor Dam near the Quabbin Reservoir headquarters building, and a mourning warbler in Belchertown. At the Longmeadow Flats in Hampden County, there was a snowy egret, two Baird’s sandpipers, a dickcissel, and a most remarkable flyover of 104 photographed Hudsonian godwits which is very likely the all-time highest inland tally of this species ever recorded in Massachusetts.

Worcester County: Wachusett Reservoir hosted 16 common mergansers, three Bonaparte’s gulls, a laughing gull, and a common tern. At the Westboro Wildlife Area, there was a snowy egret and a dickcissel. Four sandhill cranes continued to be seen in Hardwick.

For more information about bird sightings or to report bird sightings, call Mass Audubon at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.