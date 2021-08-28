Boston Caribbean Festival lights up Franklin Park Saturday afternoon

The Boston Caribbean Festival will bring a dose of Caribbean-American culture to Franklin Park Saturday afternoon with masquerade bands, food, and family activities.

The festival’s colorful parade of marchers wearing feathered headdresses and wings has been canceled, however, as it was last year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Saturday afternoon’s event instead will include performances from Lord Nelson, Blaxx, Nadia Batson, Ricardo Drue, VAYB, and more. Restaurateurs and craft vendors from across New England will set up shop. And attendees on lawn chairs will jive to the sounds of steel bands.