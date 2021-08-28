Driver taken into custody after hitting and injuring pedestrian in South End

A driver was taken into custody after striking and injuring a pedestrian in the South End late Friday night, according to the Boston Police Department.
Officers responding to the area of 537 Tremont St. around 11:16 p.m. found a female pedestrian suffering from injuries after being hit by a vehicle, said Officer Andre Watson, a police spokesman.
The victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated, Watson said. The severity of her injuries were unknown as of late Saturday afternoon.
The driver of the vehicle was taken into custody Friday night.
No additional information about the condition of the victim or the charges against the driver was immediately available, according to Boston police, and the incident remains under investigation.
Advertisement
Sofia Saric can be reached at sofia.saric@globe.com Follow her on Twitter @sofia_saric.