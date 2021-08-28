Driver taken into custody after hitting and injuring pedestrian in South End

A driver was taken into custody after striking and injuring a pedestrian in the South End late Friday night, according to the Boston Police Department.

Officers responding to the area of 537 Tremont St. around 11:16 p.m. found a female pedestrian suffering from injuries after being hit by a vehicle, said Officer Andre Watson, a police spokesman.

The victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated, Watson said. The severity of her injuries were unknown as of late Saturday afternoon.