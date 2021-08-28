Lawrence Marine said to be among the dead in Kabul airport attack

In a statement, Vasquez said he has been in touch with Rosario’s family and extended his condolences. Her relatives, the statement said, have asked for privacy. They’ve also asked that “their loved one be recognized as the hero that she was.”

“We are all devastated by this tragedy,” Lawrence Mayor Kendrys Vasquez said Saturday. “It’s been difficult.”

The city of Lawrence is mourning the death of Marine Sergeant Johanny Rosario who was killed Thursday during a suicide bombing at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan.

Vasquez said Lawrence plans to fly the US Marine Corps flag at City Hall in honor of Rosario.

Advertisement

Flags at public buildings in Lawrence already have been flying at half-staff since Thursday under a proclamation from President Biden to honor the victims of the Kabul attacks.

On Friday night, Sonia Guzmán, the Dominican Republic’s ambassador to the United States, tweeted in honor of Rosario.

“We share in the pain of her family and friends, also the entire Dominican Community of Lawrence,” Guzmán captioned a photograph of a smiling Rosario standing in front of an American flag. “Peace to your soul!”

Massachusetts Fallen Heroes, an organization founded by combat veterans who served in Iraq and Afghanistan, released a statement about Rosario’s death.

Rosario “will never be forgotten, and her family will never be without Support,” the statement said. “The debt of gratitude from our nation for your sacrifice is immeasurable. No words or actions could convey our deepest condolences. Rest easy, Marine.”

The organization is hosting a vigil at 2 p.m. Saturday at its memorial in the Seaport District to show its support for bringing Americans home from Afghanistan, resettling refugees, and supporting veterans.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Laura Crimaldi can be reached at laura.crimaldi@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @lauracrimaldi.