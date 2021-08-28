Man arrested for shooting 3 teens at Maynard party

Rodney Steven Laventure, 21, was arrested on a warrant charging him with several offenses related to the Aug. 21 shooting the seriously injured the teenagers, Maynard police said in a statement Saturday evening.

A Leominster man turned himself into police on Saturday, one week after he allegedly shot three teenagers at a house party in Maynard, according to police.

Rodney Steven Laventure, of Leominster, was arrested Saturday on multiple charges in connection with a shooting that took place in Maynard the previous weekend.

He is facing multiple charges, including three counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, four counts of armed assault to murder, and three counts of attempted assault and battery with a firearm, according to the statement.

Advertisement

Officers went to 2 Cindy Lane in the early hours of Aug. 21 for a report of a shooting and found three teens suffering from gunshot wounds, police said. They also determined that “the individual or individuals responsible were no longer on scene,” police said.

A preliminary investigation showed that the shooting happened during a party that “grew beyond the number of expected guests” at the house, police said. That investigation was supported by State Police, Acton police, Concord police, and Sudbury police, according to the statement.

Laventure was arrested Saturday after he made an arrangement to turn himself in to Maynard and State Police at Leominster police headquarters following a warrant that was issued in connection to the shooting, police said.

Laventure’s arrest follows a joint investigation by Maynard police and State Police assigned to the Middlesex district attorney’s office, according to the statement.

“I want to thank the Massachusetts State Police for their diligent work in connection with this arrest. The coordination and cooperation we received was outstanding, and is an example of the professionalism of their organization,” Maynard Police Chief Michael Noble said. “I especially want to thank the employees of the Maynard Police Department who worked tirelessly this past week despite being short-staffed. It is a testament to the dedication they have for their community.”

Advertisement

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, police said.

Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @breannekovatch.