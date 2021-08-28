Man dies after shooting in Dorchester

He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Officers found the man, who was in his 30′s, suffering from a gunshot wound outside of 11 Erie St. at around 6:30 p.m., Boston Police Superintendent in Chief Gregory Long said at the scene.

A man died after he was shot in Dorchester Saturday night, Boston police said.

Police investigators were still on the scene at 8:30 p.m.

A crowd of onlookers was gathered at the police tape on Washington Street, and 13 evidence markers were placed right next to the sidewalk outside of Island Style Restaurant.

The shooting was the second fatality in Dorchester in less than 12 hours.

At about 9:30 a.m., police responded to a report of a person stabbed in the area of Blue Hill Avenue and Columbia Road. A man was found suffering from a stab wound to the neck. He was taken to a hospital where he died, police said.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.

















Andrew Brinker can be reached at andrew.brinker@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @andrewnbrinker. Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.