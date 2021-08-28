Multiple people seriously injured in motorcycle, SUV crash in Fall River, police say

Multiple people were seriously injured after a crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV in Fall River late Saturday afternoon, police said.
Those injured were taken to Rhode Island Hospital, police said. Police did not immediately clarify how many people were injured.
Officers responded to the 200 block of Rhode Island Avenue at about 4:57 p.m. after receiving reports of a motor vehicle crash involving a motorcycle. When they arrived, they found multiple people with serious injuries, police said.
Fall River police and State Police assigned to the Bristol district attorney’s office were on scene Saturday evening, according to the statement.
Police are asking for the public to stay away from the area of Rhode Island Avenue and Orswell Street during the active investigation, according to the statement.
Further information was not immediately available.
This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.
