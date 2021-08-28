fb-pixel Skip to main content

Police investigating stabbing death in Dorchester

By Colleen Cronin Globe Contributor,Updated August 28, 2021, 32 minutes ago

Boston police are investigating the death of a man who was stabbed Saturday morning in Dorchester.

Police responded to the scene of the incident near Blue Hill Avenue and Columbia Road after receiving a call around 9:30 a.m., according to a statement from Boston police.

When police arrived, they found the victim suffering from a stab wound to the neck, according to Officer Andre Watson, a department spokesman.

The victim was transported to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead, the statement said.

He was not immediately identified.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call homicide detectives at 617-343-4470 or the anonymous CrimeStoppers tip line at 1-800-494-8477.

Advertisement

Boston Globe video