Police investigating stabbing death in Dorchester

Boston police are investigating the death of a man who was stabbed Saturday morning in Dorchester.
Police responded to the scene of the incident near Blue Hill Avenue and Columbia Road after receiving a call around 9:30 a.m., according to a statement from Boston police.
When police arrived, they found the victim suffering from a stab wound to the neck, according to Officer Andre Watson, a department spokesman.
The victim was transported to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead, the statement said.
He was not immediately identified.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call homicide detectives at 617-343-4470 or the anonymous CrimeStoppers tip line at 1-800-494-8477.
