Police investigating two homicides; city shuts down nightclub from shooting

A 25-year-old man, who has not yet been identified, was shot around 2 a.m. and taken to Rhode Island Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Commander Thomas Verdi said the first shooting occurred on O’Connell Street in front of Revel Lounge in the Lower South Providence neighborhood.

PROVIDENCE — Police are investigating two shootings that turned deadly early Saturday morning.

Verdi said the Board of Licenses held an emergency meeting Saturday morning in response to the shooting outside the nightclub.

“The BOL voted to close the establishment until this matter can be heard as a full Show Cause Hearing scheduled for Monday August 30th, 2021,” he said in a statement.

The owner of the lounge was notified and served with a closure letter.

Verdi said that about 20 minutes later, another shooting occurred at a gas station on Branch Avenue. The victim, a 23-year-old man who has also not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Verdi said police are not yet releasing the names of the victims as they are in the process of notifying family members.

The shootings mark the city’s 17th and 18th homicides this year.

Associated Press material was used in this report.

