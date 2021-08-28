Police looking for ball python on the loose in Northbridge

Northbridge police are looking for a “large snake” that was spotted slithering around town during the past week.

The serpent was first reported to police Thursday in the area of Johnston Avenue, according to a department Facebook post. But when the local animal control officer and other officers searched the area, they couldn’t find the snake, according to the post.

Police then received another report about the snake, described as a 3.5-foot ball python on Friday morning near 87 East St., the department said on Facebook.