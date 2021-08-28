Van driver arrested after rollover crash causes power outage in Lynnfield

The driver of a van was arrested for driving under the influence after rolling over, severing a utility pole and knocking out power in a nearby apartment complex in Lynnfield early Saturday morning, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Just after midnight, a Chevrolet van was headed southbound on Route 1 near the Christmas Tree Shops when it rolled over damaging the utility pole and its power wires, Lieutenant Paul Sullivan said in a phone interview.

The crash caused a power outage at the apartment complex, according to Sullivan, who said members of the Peabody light department were on scene working to restore power for about six to eight hours.