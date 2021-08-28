Van driver arrested after rollover crash causes power outage in Lynnfield

The driver of a van was arrested for driving under the influence after rolling over, severing a utility pole and knocking out power in a nearby apartment complex in Lynnfield early Saturday morning, according to Massachusetts State Police.
Just after midnight, a Chevrolet van was headed southbound on Route 1 near the Christmas Tree Shops when it rolled over damaging the utility pole and its power wires, Lieutenant Paul Sullivan said in a phone interview.
The crash caused a power outage at the apartment complex, according to Sullivan, who said members of the Peabody light department were on scene working to restore power for about six to eight hours.
Advertisement
The driver, who was not seriously injured, was arrested and charged with operating under the influence, according to Sullivan.
No further information was available, including the identify of the driver.
Sofia Saric can be reached at sofia.saric@globe.com Follow her on Twitter @sofia_saric.