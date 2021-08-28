Western Mass. lawmakers press for new courthouse in Springfield after building closed over mold concerns

On Wednesday, she evacuated her staff from the Roderick L. Ireland Courthouse and relocated registry operations to Westfield City Hall, where her office has a satellite location.

“They are not taking us seriously,” said Hampden Register of Deeds Cheryl Coakley-Rivera on Friday. “People are dying.”

Workers at a downtown Springfield courthouse and state lawmakers from Western Massachusetts intensified their efforts Friday to get Beacon Hill to replace the temporarily closed building that has long been blamed for sickening people who pass through its doors.

Hampden District Attorney Anthony D. Gulluni did the same, and by mid-afternoon the state Trial Court announced on its website that it was temporarily closing the five-story building.

“The conditions are not safe and not healthy,” said Coakley-Rivera. On the registry’s website, she published photographs of what appears to be white mold on law books and an American flag in addition to rust, peeling paint, and cracks in other parts of the building.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the Institute of Medicine has linked indoor exposure to mold with upper respiratory tract symptoms, coughing, and wheeze in otherwise healthy people. The institute also found mold exposure can trigger symptoms in people with asthma and people who are susceptible to hypersensitivity pneumonitis.

Several state lawmakers from Western Massachusetts and others who work in the building say the only solution is to construct a new courthouse.

“It’s a flawed building. It’s probably always been a flawed building,” said Joseph Pacella, the incoming president of the Hampden County Bar Association, which is located at the courthouse. “The only solution that works is to tear it down and rebuild it, in my opinion. No one is ever going to feel safe working in that building again.”

On Friday, the state Trial Court said the mold remediation contractor it hired found a “mold-like growth” and plans to use a chemical to remove it.

The work will continue through the weekend, according to Erika Gully-Santiago, a Trial Court spokeswoman, and an environmental testing firm is also working in the courthouse.

A decision on when to reopen the building will be based on environmental testing results and the progress of the mold removal and cleanup, said Gully-Santiago.

The building was constructed in 1976 and houses district, superior, and probate courts, a law library, the bar association, a satellite office for the district attorney, and the registry of deeds.

During the closure, superior court matters are being heard remotely from Franklin Superior Court in Greenfield and district court business has been divided between courthouses in Westfield and Chicopee, Gully-Santiago said. No jurors are scheduled to report to the courthouse next week, she said.

Laura S. Gentile, clerk of the Hampden Superior Court, said she expects to get more information on Wednesday. Her staff felt a sense of relief, she said, when the building closed. The mold problem has been there for years, but it intensified recently, she said.

“It had spread so much over the last week or so,” she said Saturday. “I think everyone thought, ‘Wow. This is bad. We have to get out of here.’ ”

Rosemary Saccomani, register of the Hampden Probate and Family Court, said her staff is working remotely and she has been researching options for leasing space or setting up a mobile office outside the courthouse.

The space she vacated had mold on the vents, ceiling tiles fell, and a few weeks ago the staff positioned a trash barrel to catch water dripping from overhead, she said.

Some who work in the building or do business at the Springfield courthouse don’t trust the Trial Court to keep them safe, said attorney Robert DiTusa, who represents Coakley-Rivera.

Several Springfield-area law firms are looking into taking legal action on her behalf, according to DiTusa, who said the Trial Court’s current efforts are inadequate.

“It’s a Band-Aid, and the time for Band-Aids has long passed,” he said.

State Representative Bud Williams said Friday he was drafting a letter to Governor Charlie Baker and expects his Western Massachusetts colleagues to sign on.

“It’s life or death,” Williams said. “I wouldn’t go in that building.”

The deaths of two jurists who occupied the same office and were diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, are often cited in the complaints about the building’s conditions.

In 2019, Judge William J. Boyle died of the disease at age 62. Judge Robert F. Kumor Jr., who also used the second-floor chambers, died of ALS in 2013. In 2017, a longtime employee who had worked directly above the office died of ALS, the Globe has reported.

On Friday, the Baker administration office that oversees state properties said it is working with the Trial Court to address the building’s needs, but noted the judicial system is responsible for the courthouse.

The administration said that in 2019 the state Department of Public Health worked with the Trial Court on an air quality assessment for the building, and has also conducted five other indoor air quality tests going back to 2006.

State Senator Eric Lesser, a Democrat from Longmeadow, said the state could use federal COVID-19 recovery funds to pay for a new courthouse.

The problem has been overlooked, he said, in part because the courthouse is so far from Boston, the center of power for the state.

“If this courthouse was in Boston or the immediate Boston area, it would have been fixed a decade ago,” he said.

The judicial system has also prioritized construction projects for older buildings, Lesser said.

Beyond the presence of mold, lawyers and lawmakers described broken elevators and windows, flooding, and cold water flowing from hot water taps.

“It’s a sick building,” said state Representative Angelo Puppolo Jr., a Democrat from Springfield.

State Senator John C. Velis, a lawyer from Westfield, said complaints about the courthouse are often met with proposals to conduct studies instead of taking action.

“Enough is enough,” he said. “I’m sick and tired of sending letters to the state. Just fix it already.”

Laura Crimaldi can be reached at laura.crimaldi@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @lauracrimaldi.