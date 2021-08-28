Thousands expected to rally for voting rights, D.C. statehood today in Washington

Civil and labor leaders have coalesced around this cause, saying this is a continuation of the same battles King fought when he inspired tens of thousands of people to show up to the seminal 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom. Organizers hope this diverse coalition marks a turning point in today's fight, calling for the passage of federal voting rights legislation that they say could override restrictive bills being passed by Republican-controlled state legislatures.

WASHINGTON - Thousands of people are expected to rally in Washington Saturday, marking the 58th anniversary of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s historic “I Have a Dream” speech, and pursuing the decades-old fight to protect and expand access to the ballot.

Organizers are also demanding D.C. statehood, arguing that any fight for voting rights must include congressional representation for residents of the nation's capital. Protesters will be voicing support for other civil rights and social justice issues, too, including reparations for slavery, raising the minimum wage to $15 per hour, canceling student debt, reforming immigration, reimagining public safety and ending gun violence and mass incarceration.

The families of King and the late congressman John Lewis, D-Ga., and relatives of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, are all scheduled to speak to the thousands of people expected to converge on the National Mall.

"What the George Floyd movement showed was that we could be intergenerational and interracial, and I think that has now energized the voting rights movement," the Rev. Al Sharpton said earlier this month, referring to the diverse groups rallying today. "This is not something we are commemorating from '63. This is something we're saying right now needs to be passed."

They are calling for the passage of the For the People Act, a sweeping elections and ethics bill that would impose national standards for voting and override state-level restrictions and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, which aims to restore voting rights protections that have been weakened by the U.S. Supreme Court.

Protesters have said that because it's unlikely enough Republicans will join Democrats in the Senate in passing voting rights legislation, they are taking aim at the filibuster - the 60-vote threshold which allows a united minority of 41 senators to block legislation from becoming law - arguing it must be eliminated.

Throughout this summer, the Rev. William J. Barber II, a North Carolina preacher who is the co-chair of the Poor People's Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival, has organized protests for voting rights and a $15 federal minimum. This Poor People's Campaign is a resurgence of a movement created by King before his death in 1968. Barber is also scheduled to speak today

"This is not Jim Crow, this is James Crow, Esquire," Barber has said throughout the summer about the battle for voting rights and a higher federal minimum wage. "It's a certain sadness that we have to fight over the American people having access to the ballot. We have to fight to get the American people a living wage."

Civil rights leaders point to the influence King's original March on Washington, and his words, had on the civil rights movement. It created the momentum, they said, for the 1965 Selma to Montgomery march in Alabama that led to the passage of the Voting Rights Act two months later.

"We are at a critical, critical juncture in our nation. If we don't have victories, which I believe that we will have, the impact will be felt for generations. This is that critical of an issue and a time," Arndrea Waters King, the wife of Martin Luther King III, the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.'s eldest son, said in an interview earlier this month.

Waters King is one of the organizers of the March On for Washington and Voting Rights event that will begin at McPherson Square before heading to the National Mall.

The Make Good Trouble rally at the Lincoln Memorial, is also rooted in history, named in honor of Lewis, who was brutally beaten by a state trooper as he led hundreds of protesters over the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma during what became known as "Bloody Sunday."

“If you have always, growing up, wondered if you would’ve marched with Martin Luther King Jr.,” Waters King said in an interview earlier this month, “my question now is: Are you marching now?”