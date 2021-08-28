Two men in Japan die after receiving Moderna vaccine from batches later pulled; causes unclear

Each had a shot from one of three lots containing over 1.6 million doses that were pulled Thursday following the discovery of contaminants traced to one product manufacturing lot, said Ray Jordan, a Moderna spokesman. They had gotten shots from one or two of the lots that were later suspended as a precaution, not the one identified as tainted.

Both men were in their 30s and died this month within days of receiving their second doses, according to a Reuters report.

Two young men in Japan died after recently receiving shots of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine that were among more than 1.6 million doses subsequently pulled by the country’s government following the discovery of unspecified “particle matter,” the Cambridge biotech said Saturday.

The cause of the deaths are being investigated.

“At this time, we do not have any evidence that these deaths are caused by the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, and it is important to conduct a formal investigation to determine whether there is any connection,” said a statement by Moderna and Takeda Pharmaceutical, the Japanese drug giant that distributes the vaccine in Japan.

The corporate partners said they are helping Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare in the investigation.

“This is a tragic event, and the loss of life is something that we take very seriously,” the firms said. “The investigation is being conducted with the greatest sense of urgency, transparency and integrity and is of the highest priority.”

To date, more than 200 million doses of Moderna’s messenger RNA vaccine have been administered to more than 110 million people in 45 countries, the partners said.

Moderna on Thursday confirmed receiving “several complaints of particulate matter” in vaccine vials traced to one product lot distributed in Japan.

The contaminants were discovered in nearly 40 doses at eight locations across the country. In response, Japanese health authorities pulled the lot that included them, as well as two other lots that had been produced at the same location.

The lots contained 1.63 million doses — 10 in each vaccine vial — that had been shipped to 863 vaccination centers nationwide, according to Reuters.

All three lots came from a manufacturer in Spain contracted by Moderna to fill and finish vials with the messenger RNA vaccine made by the Cambridge biotech. That firm, Laboratorios Farmaceuticos ROVI, S.A., signed a deal with Moderna in July 2020 for “fill-finish” manufacturing at ROVI’s plant in Madrid.

ROVI’s chief executive, Juan Lopez-Belmonte Encina, said in a regulatory filing Thursday that the particulates have been linked to “certain vials of one product lot distributed exclusively in Japan.”

The Japanese public broadcaster NHK reported on Friday that the contaminant appeared to be a metallic particle, citing sources at the health ministry. Moderna and Takeda said Saturday that they were aware of unofficial reports about the nature of the foreign substance but called them “inconclusive.”

“It is important to rely on a formal investigation before determining the precise nature of the particle,” they said. Vials from the problem lot have been sent to a lab for analysis and initial findings will be available early next week, Moderna and Takeda said.









