fb-pixel Skip to main content

Watch live as military officials hold briefing on US strike against Islamic State

Updated August 28, 2021, 40 minutes ago
Department of Defense Press Secretary John Kirby, right, and Army Major General William Taylor participated in a briefing on Aug. 17.
Department of Defense Press Secretary John Kirby, right, and Army Major General William Taylor participated in a briefing on Aug. 17.Alex Wong/Getty

Boston Globe video