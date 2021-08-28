A’s ace Chris Bassitt, hit by a line drive, wants to return before end of the season

“The doctors made a mistake in telling me that I’m going to be OK in a couple weeks,” Bassitt said while sitting in the A’s dugout before Saturday’s game against the New York Yankees.

That might be difficult considering there’s barely more than a month left in the season, but Bassitt isn’t ready to rule anything out.

His right eye still swollen and bruised after being hit in the head by a line drive last week, Oakland Athletics ace Chris Bassitt is intent on pitching again this season.

“When they said that, I said, ‘All right, we’re rocking.’ Obviously the front office and [manager Bob Melvin] and those guys are going to do everything to take care of me. But if everything progresses the way it should, I want to be back before the end of the season and hopefully I am,” he said.

Bassitt met with the media four days after surgery to repair a fractured cheekbone suffered when he was struck by a 100 miles-per-hour line drive off the bat of Brian Goodwin of the Chicago White Sox on Aug. 17.

Bassitt was carted off the field and taken to a hospital in Chicago, where he received stitches for cuts in his face and was diagnosed with a displaced tripod fracture in his right cheek.

Bassitt, who has a barely noticeable thin scar from the surgery, has no memory of the incident.

“I don’t remember getting hit, I don’t remember throwing the pitch,” he said “There’s probably a five-second spot in there that I don’t remember anything and honestly I think that’s a gift from God. I don’t want to remember it, I haven’t watched a replay of it, not ever going to watch a replay of it. Obviously I went through something but I haven’t really lived it. I don’t remember it. I’m glad that kind of worked out the way it did.”

Before getting hurt, the 32-year-old righthander was the best pitcher for the playoff-contending A’s, going 12-4 with a 3.22 ERA to go with 154 strikeouts in 151 innings. His wins are still tied for second-most in the AL.

Mets will retire Jerry Koosman’s number

The Mets will retire pitcher Jerry Koosman’s uniform No. 36 before their game against Washington at Citi Field.

The 78-year-old Koosman is the top-winning lefty in team history with 140. His most famous victory came in the clinching Game 5 of the 1969 World Series against Baltimore that gave the Miracle Mets their first championship.

Koosman will become the third Mets player to have his number retired by the club, along with Tom Seaver’s 41 and Mike Piazza’s 31. The team also has retired a pair of numbers for managers, Gil Hodges’s 14 and Casey Stengel’s 37.

A two-time All-Star, Koosman pitched for the Mets from 1967-1978.

Pirates release Gregory Polanco

The Pirates released struggling 29-year-old right fielder Gregory Polanco, cutting ties with the last remaining player from the group that helped guide the franchise to three straight postseason berths from 2013-15. Polanco hit just .208 with 11 home runs and 36 RBIs this season for Pittsburgh and had recently become a target for frustrated fans. Infielder Cole Tucker is expected to be recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis to take Polanco’s spot … The Cardinals placed veteran lefthander Andrew Miller (left foot blister) on the 10-day injured list retroactive to Aug. 27… The Chicago Cubs placed infielder David Bote on the 10-day injured list after he sprained his right ankle when he stepped on a ball during batting practice. Bote got hurt before Friday’s 17-13 loss to the White Sox. The ball was obscured by some white lettering in foul territory at Guaranteed Rate Field. The move with Bote was made retroactive to Thursday.

