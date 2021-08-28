After a wild third round, Bryson DeChambeau and Patrick Cantlay tied for the lead at BMW Championship

Cantlay’s classic style worked just fine, too. He didn’t drop a shot until a tee shot into deep rough on the 18th that led to bogey and a 66.

Right when it looked as though DeChambeau would use sheer power and a remarkable touch with the putter to run away from the field, his blunders on the back nine made him settle for a 5-under 67 and still looking like the player to beat.

From back-to-back eagles to back-to-back shots in the water, Bryson DeChambeau had a little bit of everything Saturday in the BMW Championship, a wild ride in Owings Mills., Md., that ended with him tied for the lead with Patrick Cantlay.

The action at the top was so furious that DeChambeau went from a one-shot deficit to a three-shot lead in two holes on the front nine, and Cantlay went from a four-shot deficit to a one-shot lead in two holes on the back nine.

Cantlay ran off three straight birdies early on the back nine that allowed to make up so much ground so quickly, mostly due to DeChambeau hitting into the water on the par-5 12th (bogey) and the par-3 13th (double bogey).

They were at 21-under 195, and Sunday had the trappings of a two-man race.

Sungjae Im birdied his last two holes for a 66 and was three shots behind. The group four shots back included Rory McIlroy, who had a bogey-free 65 and only made up two shots on the lead.

Crisp-hitting Abraham Ancer of Mexico (66), Sam Burns (65), and Sergio Garcia (67) also were in the group four shots behind. The biggest disappointment belonged to Jon Rahm, the world’s No. 1 player, who had three bogeys and no birdies over the last six holes and shot 70.

Sunday has more than just the trophy at stake. The top 30 in the FedEx Cup advance to the final event at the Tour Championship next week. Garcia was poised to moved into the top 30 with Hudson Swafford and Erik van Rooyen among those lurking.

As for the Ryder Cup, Tony Finau and Xander Schauffele dropped out of the top 30 at Caves Valley, and Cantlay could grab the sixth and final automatic spot only if he were to win.

Curtis Cup — Top-ranked amateur Rose Zhang capped an unbeaten week as the Americans won six of the eight singles matches to beat Great Britain & Ireland in Conwy, Wales.

Zhang went 4-0-1 for the week at Conwy Golf Club, finishing with a 1-up victory over Emily Toy in the anchor match. By then, the US had won so many matches that the Cup had already been clinched.

That added to a 12½-7½ victory for the US, which extended its dominance in the premier team event for women’s amateur golf. Since the Curtis Cup began in 1932, the Americans now lead the series, 30-8-3.

European — American Sean Crocker shot a 6-under 64 to move up and share the lead after the third round of the European Masters in Crans-Montana, Switzerland.

Crocker had six birdies and an eagle-3 at the 14th to finish on 10 under alongside Renato Paratore. The Italian’s round of 69 included retrieving his ball when it landed on a spectator’s backpack.

Champions — Bernhard Langer birdied the final hole for a 6-under 66 and a share of the second-round lead in The Ally Challenge in Grand Blanc, Mich. A day after shooting his age on his 64th birthday, Langer had six birdies in a bogey-free round at Warwick Hills to match Doug Barron at 14-under 130.