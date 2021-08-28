A candid Tom Coughlin opens up about his wife’s devastating illness

But much like he did when coaching football players from Boston College to the NFL, Coughlin had a bigger purpose in mind, one that might begin with his poignant closing plea to remember the caregivers around us, but goes beyond that. Coughlin’s revelation is a love letter to a wonderful wife, and it is also a testament to the lifelong commitment of marriage. It is a referendum on the ways in which we can live up to the commitments we make, why it’s important that we demonstrate enough character to do so, and how the lessons he learned and taught through football helped build the framework to make it all possible.

Much the way you’d expect something from the desk of Tom Coughlin to be written, the essay he penned this past week for the New York Times was direct and to the point, not awash in emotional hyperbole but in bare-knuckle truth. It’s the content that was somewhat surprising, with the buttoned-down Coughlin sharing candid and personal details about his beloved wife Judy’s degenerative brain disease.

For the McGillis family of Brockton, this is no surprise. The McGillises have watched Tom Coughlin live by his word for nearly 30 years now, since the day they lost their 21-year-old son, Jay, to leukemia.

Jay was a hard-working, hard-hitting safety on Coughlin’s first Boston College team, a young man who reflected everything Coughlin was about as a coach, one who penetrated his coach’s hard exterior so profoundly that his nine-month journey from diagnosis to death would change that coach forever.

“Tom was there pretty much every day with Jay at the hospital,” Dave McGillis, Jay’s oldest brother, recalled this past week. “He’d schedule time out of his day, go to St. Elizabeth’s where Jay started out getting treatment, and then at Dana Farber. We’ll never forget how great Tom was and how great BC was. I can’t say enough positive things about him, the stuff that he preaches, he lives it.”

In 1996, four years after Jay’s death, Coughlin, together with the indomitable Judy, founded the Jay Fund. Moved by the plight of families caring for a sick child, they worked to provide comprehensive financial, emotional, and practical support, ranging from the financial (paying a mortgage or electric bill) to the medical (securing the most advanced and appropriate treatments) to the enjoyable (holding ice cream socials, softball tournaments, or golf outings). From Chestnut Hill, where Coughlin led the Eagles for three seasons, to Jacksonville, where he settled for seven, to New York, where he led the Giants for 12 years and won two Super Bowls, to the years since, when a few final NFL forays gave way to his seat by Judy’s bedside, the Jay Fund has remained at the forefront.

“I remember vividly when Jay was diagnosed, I was probably 10, I remember it and I remember the effect it had on my parents,” said Kate Snee, Tom and Judy’s daughter. Kate would end up attending Boston College, where she met her husband, longtime Giants offensive lineman Chris Snee. “At the time, I didn’t fully understand, I knew this kid was sick and in the hospital and my dad was going all the time, and it was really hard for them to see.

“As an adult I look back, and knowing the McGillises now and what an amazing family they are, I can see my dad, seeing Jay’s parents go through what they did, seeing that and thinking, ‘If this happened to my family I don’t know if we could make it.’ This is your child, and nothing else matters … Now, this is something under football and family that has become the most important thing to my dad and my mom and to all of us.”

Former coach and executive Tom Coughlin opened up on his wife's rare brain disorder this week in the New York Times. Stephen B. Morton/FR56856 AP via AP

It’s no accident the Jay Fund was mentioned in the first line of Coughlin’s piece. It’s been Judy’s conspicuous absence from Jay Fund events that finally convinced him to share the family’s reality. Diagnosed with a condition called progressive supranuclear palsy, Judy, by Tom’s description, has gone “from a gracious woman with a gift for conversation, hugging all the people she met and making them feel they were the most important person in the room, to losing almost all ability to speak and move.”

Her life force was infectious. At Jay Fund events (or if you ever watched the Coughlin episode of NFL Network’s “A Football Life”), Judy stole the show. “I’ve always said it — my dad brings the name, but my mom brings the personality,” Kate said.

“Judy is just unbelievable,” Dave McGillis agreed. “So full of energy. So positive. Tom’s a force, but Judy’s a force, too.

“They’ve become like a second family to us. We get together at Jay Fund events, Tom’s kids, myself and my siblings, our children. It’s hard to hear after they’ve done so much to help so many people what they’re now facing. All I can do is just give them as much support as I can, always letting them know we’re thinking of them.”

Life lessons are taught in so many ways, but sometimes they just seem cruel. Like now, with a couple that should have been looking back on 54 years of marriage and riding together into their days of sunset, left instead to navigate this agonizing road. But for Coughlin, a man whose life has been molded by the discipline of football, often to the detriment of his reputation, this should serve as the moment of clarity as to why he did things the way he did. As he wrote in his essay:

“I do want the players I coached in college and in the NFL who thought all my crazy ideas about discipline, commitment, and accountability ended when they left the field to know that is not the case. The truth is that is when those qualities matter most.”

So on he goes. Caring for Judy. Taking care of the Jay Fund. I asked Dave if he thought Jay, his little brother by nine years, would be surprised.

“Not surprised at all,” he said. “Tom walks the walk. He talks the talk, but he walks the walk. That’s what I love about Tom. When he went to BC, it was a shock to a lot of those kids on the team to all of a sudden have this level of discipline, focus, and structure. Jay loved it. It was somewhat similar to Jay’s high school coach. He completely bought into it, wanted the team to win, wanted to be the best he could be. Tom saw that Jay bought in and was a team guy.

“Even though they were only together as player and coach for about a year, I think they developed a pretty strong bond in that year.”

One that remains unbroken.

Tara Sullivan is a Globe columnist.