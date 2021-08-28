A closer look at Xaverian vs. Bridgewater-Raynham, the first football scrimmage in August since 2019

For first-year B-R coach Lou Pacheco, who takes over at his alma mater following a distinguished 28-year run from retired athletic director and coach Dan Buron, a trip to the Hawks Nest was the perfect initiation for his staff and players.

The Hawks, ranked fifth in the Globe’s preseason poll, welcomed familiar foe Bridgewater-Raynham for a tune-up that provided each team with 30 plays on each side of the ball, split into 10-play sequences. It was a passing-only scrimmage played in full pads with limited contact.

WESTWOOD — Early Saturday morning, the familiar sounds of whistles and pads thumping against each other cut through the silence at Xaverian during the first football scrimmage of the fall season.

“I’m still trying to get used to believing that I’m actually out here coaching at my old high school,” said Pacheco, who played in two Super Bowls for the Trojans in the 1980s and served as an assistant under Buron for five years in the 1990s.

“We know we have a long way to go, and this was the best test for us, because Xaverian is it. They’re one of the top two or three programs in the state every year, so you can’t beat it.”

These teams will meet again under the lights at B-R on Sept 17 for an official game, but Pacheco and Xaverian coach Al Fornaro wanted to maintain the tradition of scrimmaging and sharing film, as established by Buron and former Xaverian coach Charlie Stevenson.

Xaverian held B-R out of the end zone, but Trojans sophomore quarterback Declan Byrne made a couple of impressive throws, including a long strike to senior Ryan Breheny down the sideline to cap the first offensive sequence.

Jake Gilbert, who is in a close competition with Jake Santos, provided two scoring strikes to help build his case as the Hawks’ starting quarterback. On the first sequence, senior captain Carlo Crocetti ran a whip route to get open in the front corner of the end zone, and Gilbert hit him on time for a touchdown. On the final sequence, Gilbert found tight end Aiden Lovelace down the seam for a 25-yard score.

Crocetti, a 6-foot-3-inch receiver and safety, is expected to lead the Hawks this year along with fellow captains Joe Kelcourse and Jack Funke, a Boston College-bound tackle.

“[Crocetti] and [Kelcourse], they really want to play,” said Fornaro, who took the reins at his alma mater in 2017. “They just want to win. They just want to play. If every guy in every program in America thought like that no coach would have to worry about anything. They just want to have an opportunity. And we tell them, ‘We have an opportunity every day.’ We film our practice, we’re evaluating you as soon as you step on the field, so put your best out there.”

For upperclassmen that missed out on a typical recruitment period last fall and only got a taste of on-field competition during the shortened Fall II season last spring, returning to a full schedule with the potential to win a statewide tournament provides even more incentive to put their best foot forward.

“Football is back,” said Fornaro, smiling at the mention of 70-degree temperatures after a heat wave disrupted practices this past week. “I know we played in the spring, and I was happy. But our guys needed football. You can’t tell a young man, ‘For 16 months you prepared, and now we’re going to pull the rug out from under you again.’ The youth of America need football and it’s great to see our guys compete.”