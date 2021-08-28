Game 131: Red Sox at Indians lineups and pregame notes

Nate Eovaldi is on the hill for the Sox, coming off seven shutout innings against the Rangers on Monday. The righthander is yet to face Cleveland this season, sporting a 3.28 ERA in 24 ⅔ innings this season.

After a comeback win on Friday night , the Red Sox are back in Cleveland for the second of a three-game set with the Indians on Saturday afternoon.

Cal Quantrill has the ball for the Indians in his first career start against the Sox in a very solid third season - like his opposite number, Quantrill threw seven shutout innings his last time out.

Lineups

RED SOX (74-56): TBA

Pitching: RHP Nate Eovaldi (10-8, 3.72 ERA)

INDIANS (63-63): TBA

Pitching: RHP Cal Quantrill (4-2, 3.04 ERA)

Time: 4:05 p.m.

TV, radio: FS1, NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Red Sox vs. Quantrill: Muñoz 0-1, Schwarber 1-5, Verdugo 2-2

Indians vs. Eovaldi: Giménez 1-2, Hedges 0-1, Mercado 0-1, Ramos 7-21, Ramírez 1-8, Reyes 0-1, Rosario 0-1, Straw 2-3

Stat of the day: After a tricky stretch in mid-August, Bobby Dalbec is 5 for 8 with two homers and seven RBIs in his last three games.

Notes: Friday’s win was a rare one away from Fenway, as the Red Sox had lost four consecutive road games and 11 of their last 13 away from home overall ... Eovaldi has allowed three earned runs on 14 hits with 23 strikeouts over his last three outings , totaling 19 innings of work ... Quantrill improved to 4-0 in his last nine outings on Sunday after scattering two hits and striking out nine batters in seven innings of a 3-0 win over the Los Angeles Angels ... The Red Sox enter Saturday three games back of the Yankees and seven back of the Rays in the AL East.

Amin Touri can be reached at amin.touri@globe.com.