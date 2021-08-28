Jaguars ship former starting QB Gardner Minshew to Philadelphia for a conditional draft pick

Minshew joins a QB room that already has starter Jalen Hurts and veteran backup Joe Flacco . The Eagles cut third-string quarterback Nick Mullens to make room for Minshew.

The Jacksonville Jaguars traded backup quarterback Gardner Minshew to Philadelphia on Saturday for a conditional draft pick in 2022. The Jaguars received a sixth-round pick that would become a fifth-rounder if Minshew plays 50% of snaps in three games.

Former Jaguars general manager Dave Caldwell, who drafted Minshew in the sixth round in 2019, now serves as a personnel executive in Philadelphia.

The Jaguars first put Minshew on the trading block around the draft, but then coach Urban Meyer had him splitting repetitions with No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence when training camp opened. Lawrence was named the team’s starter Wednesday, and Meyer said Minshew would compete for the backup role with C.J. Beathard.

Minshew was a two-year starter in Jacksonville, going 7-13 in 20 starts. He has completed 63% of his passes for 5,530 yards, 37 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions.

He started 12 games in 2019, putting up better overall numbers than fellow rookies Kyler Murray and Daniel Jones and creating a “Minshew Mania” buzz around the city and parts of the country. He was good enough that then-Jaguars coach Doug Marrone and Caldwell gave him a chance to prove he could end Jacksonville’s decades-long search for a franchise quarterback.

Minshew started the first seven games in 2020, throwing 13 touchdown passes and five interceptions, but he also took 22 sacks.

Titans COVID-19 outbreak continues to grow

Tennessee coach Mike Vrabel will miss the Titans’ preseason finale a week after testing positive for COVID-19, and a pair of coaches and another player have joined the protocols as the team’s outbreak grows.

The Titans announced special teams coach Craig Aukerman, who missed a couple of practices under the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols, will be back for the preseason finale against Chicago. Wide receiver coach Rob Moore and offensive line assistant Jason Houghtaling will miss the game because of the virus protocols.

Rookie wide receiver Racey McMath also was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday. That makes him the seventh player currently on the list and 12th player or coach either placed on the reserve list or following the COVID-19 protocols since Vrabel announced he had tested positive a week ago.

Defensive lineman Anthony Rush was activated from the reserve list Friday, which is for players who test positive for COVID-19 or are quarantined after being in close contact with an infected person.

Josh Allen leads Bills to 19-0 win over Packers

Josh Allen needed just three possessions to throw two touchdown passes in his preseason debut and show he and the Buffalo Bills high-powered offense are ready for the regular season.

Allen completed his first nine attempts and finished 20 of 26 for 194 yards in leading the Bills to a 19-0 win over the Green Bay Packers in both teams’ preseason finales.

The Packers, by comparison, can look forward to Aaron Rodgers providing stability to a mistake-filled offense that lacked finish behind a cast of backups, led by Jordan Love.

Allen capped Buffalo’s opening drive with a perfect throw in hitting Gabriel Davis in stride — a step ahead of cornerback Isaac Yiadom — on a post route for a 31-yard touchdown on third-and-20. Allen then squeezed a tight 3-yard pass over the middle to Zack Moss to put the Bills up 13-0 on his third and final possession.

Allen spread the ball in completing passes to eight receivers, while playing without his favorite target, Stefon Diggs, who sat out because of a lingering knee injury.

Buffalo finished 3-0, extending its preseason winning streak to eight games, dating to a 26-13 loss to Cincinnati on Aug. 26, 2018. The Packers finished 0-3, closing a preseason in which a majority of their starters didn’t play. Rodgers, the NFL’s reigning MVP, sat out the entire preseason and was one of 31 players the Packers rested against Buffalo.

Giants linebacker suspended for doping

The NFL has suspended New York Giants linebacker Ryan Anderson for the first six games of the regular season for violating the league policy on performance enhancers.

While Anderson can play in Sunday’s final preseason game against New England, the league announced that he will be suspended through the team’s Week 6 matchup with the Los Angeles Rams.

Ravens send offensive lineman to Miami

Versatile veteran offensive lineman Greg Mancz was traded by the Baltimore Ravens to the Miami Dolphins for a late-round draft pick.

Mancz, who was undrafted out of Toledo, made 28 starts for Houston from 2015 to 2020, including 16 at center in 2016. He played in only four games last year, and the Ravens signed him during the offseason.

The Dolphins struggled to run the ball in 2020 and have sought to improve depth in their offensive line.