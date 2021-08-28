J.D. Martinez home run in 10th inning pushes Red Sox past Indians for third consecutive win

The Sox in the tail end of a stretch of nine games against sub.-500 teams, Cora believed he had enough.

Between COVID-19 sending his leadoff hitter into quarantine, bereavement striking a cog in the outfield, and other assorted injuries hammering the roster as the Sox headed out on the road, manager Alex Cora was up at 1:30 Saturday morning twirling lineup ideas around in his head.

The more the Red Sox keep reminding themselves that a playoff spot is still out there for them, the more complicated the road gets.

“I think we’re well-covered,” Cora said before Saturday’s game in Cleveland. “We can put a lineup out there and we can make moves to win the game.”

The Sox had to go 10 innings to outlast Cleveland, 5-3.

J.D. Martinez delivered the swing of the night, launching a 2-1 cutter from Cleveland reliever Nick Wittgren over the fence in right-center with runners on first and third for the go-ahead three-run homer in the 10th.

J.D. Martinez watches his three-run home run in the 10th inning. Tony Dejak/Associated Press

But the Sox had to put out a fire in the bottom of the inning to seal it.

With Jose Ramirez starting the inning on second as Cleveland’s free runner, Sox reliever Martín Pérez walked Franmil Reyes and hit Bradley Zimmer, putting himself in a bases-loaded, no-out hotspot.

Perez hung on to strike out Bobby Bradley on three pitches for the first out of the inning. But manager Alex Cora called on Adam Ottavino to handle the rest of the mess.

Ottavino fed Austin Hedges a healthy portion of sinkers, looking for a ground ball, but ultimately got him to chase a fastball above the strike zone on a 1-2 count for the second out of the inning.

He couldn’t keep Cleveland completely quiet though. The next at-bat, Oscar Mercado jumped on a first-pitch slider and shot it to right field to score Ramirez and cut the lead to 5-3.

Ottavino got Andres Gimenez to ground out to second to finish things off.

The Sox picked up their eight extra-inning win of the season. They’re 6-1 in extras on the road.

Martinez went 3 for 5 with three RBIs and two runs scored, pushing the Sox to their third straight win. His homer was one of two of the Sox’ hits in eight at-bats with runners in scoring position.

Kyle Schwarber went 3 for 5 with a solo homer. Rafael Devers was 2 for 4 with a walk, and Christian Vázquez 2 for 3 with a walk.

The Sox, who came in seven games behind the first-place Tampa Bay Rays in the AL East, have won six of their last eight games. They wrap up their series in Cleveland tomorrow then head down to Florida on Monday to start a four-game series with the Rays.

Kyle Schwarber stayed hot for the Red Sox with three hits, including a first-inning home run. Emilee Chinn/Getty

Schwarber’s 27th homer of the season ignited the Sox offense in the first.

After letting a first-pitch sinker from Cleveland starter Cal Quantrill sail by him above the strike zone, Schwarber swatted the second sinker he saw into deep center field to give the Sox a 1-0 lead.

Martinez followed with a single to center field, then Xander Bogaerts cracked a sharp line-drive down into the left field corner. Cleveland left fielder Daniel Johnson had trouble coming up with it cleanly and Martinez jumped on the chance to race home to push the Sox’ lead to 2-0. Bogaerts tried stretching another base out of his double, but Johnson was able to get the ball back to the infield in time to catch Bogaerts at third.

The Sox’ lead didn’t last long.

Reyes cut the lead in half with a solo homer to start the second. Zimmer followed up with a double to right, allowing Bradley to come to the plate with a runner in scoring position. Bradley shot a line drive to center that scored Zimmer to even it at 2.

The Sox didn’t get many more opportunities against Quantrill, who retired eight straight from the second inning to fourth. Quantrill gave Cleveland seven strong innings, giving up just two runs (one earned) on six hits and two walks with six strikeouts.

Nate Eovaldi allowed two runs in 5 1/3 innings in Saturday's start in Cleveland. Emilee Chinn/Getty

Sox starter Nate Eovaldi lasted 5⅓ innings before handing the ball over to Josh Taylor in the sixth. Eovaldi held Cleveland to two runs on six hits with seven strikeouts.

Hirokazu Sawamura loaded the bases on a single and two walks (one intentional) in the seventh before striking out Reyes on a full count to escape the jam and leave the game tied.

The Sox had a chance to pull ahead in the eighth when Schwarber led off with a single, then Devers moved him to third with a two-out single. But Alex Verdugo struck out against Indians reliever Bryan Shaw.

Cleveland got a runner to third against Sox reliever Austin Davis with two outs in the eighth, but Garrett Richards came in to get Oscar Mercado to fly out to right.

Vázquez led off the ninth with a double to left, but pinch runner Yairo Muñoz was stranded there. In the bottom half, Garrett Whitlock worked around a one-out single by the Indians’ Myles Straw to send the game to extra innings.

Julian Benbow can be reached at julian.benbow@globe.com.