Patriots hopeful Quinn Nordin has always had the leg strength of an NFL kicker, being consistent is the challenge

So, the Michigan grad typed “what to do after college” into his search bar and considered joining the military. He even contemplated launching a small-scale powerwashing business in his neighborhood in Rockford, Mich.

After kicker Quinn Nordin went undrafted this year, he started to peruse LinkedIn for job opportunities. He had waited for his phone to ring in the days following the seventh round, hoping to secure a deal as an undrafted free agent, but no teams inquired.

Nordin’s job hunt didn’t reach very far, though. The Patriots ended up signing him in May as their lone undrafted rookie free agent. And if that contract didn’t come together, Kornblue still wouldn’t have allowed Nordin to get too deep into pursuing new endeavors.

“In terms of moving on from his kicking career, I would not have let him do that,” Kornblue said. “Knowing how it works with kickers, and a lot of times it takes a few years to cement yourself, I would not have let him give up like that.”

How could he?

Coming out of Rockford High School, Nordin was considered one of the most highly recruited kickers ever. He landed 14 scholarship offers to play Division 1 football. He also had 13 offers to play lacrosse.

Nordin’s college commitment made headlines, first when he announced via video his decision to attend Penn State and then again when Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh slept over at his family’s house in what proved to be a successful effort to sway him to Ann Arbor.

“It was a whirlwind,” said Steve Dengler, Rockford’s special teams coordinator at the time.

Nordin then was best-known for the same thing he is known for now: leg strength.

“I don’t think he’s ever gone into a kick afraid of it,” Dengler said. “He doesn’t have that switch.”

Kornblue, a former Michigan kicker who founded a training program in 2007, first detected Nordin’s ability at the middle-school level. Nordin, who also wrestled and played soccer, had enrolled in one of Kornblue’s kicking camps. He returned each summer, and the pair soon started private lessons.

At Rockford, Nordin’s best season came as a sophomore, his first year on the varsity, when he made 14 of 19 field goal attempts (73.7 percent). His longest — a 51-yarder on a grass field in the rain — came as a senior.

Amid the highlights and growing buzz, however, there were points of contention.

“He always wanted to go for the big kick during practice, like, ‘Let’s move it back, let’s move it back,’ ” Dengler recalled. “And then if it went awry? ‘I’m done.’ That’s what he’s been battling.”

Nordin struggled to achieve consistency, as well as control his emotions. Those problems also plagued him in college.

In November 2017, with Michigan up, 28-0, against Maryland, the Big Ten Network broadcast caught Harbaugh and Nordin in a spat after Nordin sent a 31-yard field goal attempt wide right, his third straight miss over three games. Harbaugh said after the game he told Nordin, “I’m giving you one more shot. You’ve got to make the next one.”

Nordin did. After that miss, he closed the season by making all five of his field goal attempts.

Still, his emotions got the better of him in the final game of the season. Against South Carolina in the Outback Bowl, Nordin knocked down a 45-yard field goal to give Michigan a 9-3 lead. He then turned to the opposing sideline, yelled, and grabbed his crotch.

Later that day, Nordin tweeted an apology, saying he would “work on conducting [himself] in a more mindful manner.”

Despite the ups and downs, the talent has always been there.

In his collegiate debut as a redshirt freshman, Nordin became the first kicker in Michigan history to make multiple field goals of 50 or more yards in a game.

Now with the Patriots, Nordin has shown that his leg is just as powerful. During the team’s first in-stadium practice, he comfortably converted all 10 of his attempts, including kicks from 55 and 57 yards.

His demeanor has seemingly cooled, too.

“The maturity level, it just took time,” said Dengler. “Hopefully, this is where he’s going to hit his stride.”

Added Kornblue: “A lot of people criticized him on the sidelines at Michigan for being so fired up and emotional … That’s just who he is. Quinn is like that. Quinn has that kind of fiery personality.”

Consistency remains an issue — he’s missed two extra points and two field goals in two exhibition games.

“I think with any kicker, you look at the NFL and look at the guys who are the veterans, the guys who have been around the longest — it’s similar to golf, where the consistency just improves over time,” Kornblue said. “The more you do it, the better you are at the techniques.”

Ahead of the draft, Nordin spent four months with Kornblue in Naples, Fla. Nordin established a routine that balanced kicking, weight training, running, stretching, and recovery.

The two focused on hitting the ball cleanly, working from short range, building accuracy, and regaining confidence.

They also arranged meet-ups with current and former NFL kickers — David Akers, Jay Feely, Shayne Graham, and Jason Sanders — to give Nordin opportunities to learn.

Among the topics they discussed?

“Trying not to kill the ball every time,” Kornblue said. “He doesn’t need to do that. He just needs to focus on hitting with consistency and that smooth ball every time, rather than trying to impress with the big monster kick.”

Kornblue and Nordin’s work paid off with a stellar Pro Day. Nordin made 13 consecutive kicks, from 30-58 yards. The Patriots were the only team to send their special teams coordinator.

“I thought he had a chance to get drafted, based on how he did at his Pro Day,” Kornblue said.

NFL teams are required to finalize their 53-man rosters by 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

Nordin is no stranger to competition, having split kicks with Jake Moody for three seasons in college. The same goes for Patriots veteran Nick Folk, who beat out 2020 fifth-round pick Justin Rohrwasser last year.

As for Nordin’s approach to the competition? His answer already sounds like that of a Patriot: “I’m just focused on getting better and taking everything one day at a time.”

