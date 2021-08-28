Quarterback rotation, roster battles highlight Patriots’ exhibition finale vs. Giants

By my count, 47 Patriots have roster spots locked up. That includes defensive back Shaun Wade, who was acquired in a trade with the Ravens this past week. It’s hard to envision the Patriots not keeping Wade on the 53-man roster after giving up two draft picks for him. I also count third-string quarterback Brian Hoyer, running back J.J. Taylor, and special teams aces Brandon Bolden, Justin Bethel, and Cody Davis as locks.

For more than half of the Patriots’ roster, Sunday’s exhibition finale against the Giants is simply one more opportunity to knock off a little rust before the regular season begins.

But for the other 33 Patriots, Sunday’s game could be a defining point in their careers: The day they lock up a roster spot, the last time they ever wear an NFL uniform, or their opportunity to impress one of the other 31 teams.

The Patriots must cut down to 53 by 4 p.m. on Tuesday. But they can also sign 16 players back to the practice squad. So, only 11 Patriots out of 80 will be out of a job by next week … in theory. The Patriots inevitably will acquire a few players released by other teams.

Bill Belichick has not revealed how he plans to use his players in the exhibition finale, but it would be surprising if most of the starters didn’t get at least a little bit of action. Giants coach Joe Judge already said that quarterback Daniel Jones and many of the starters will play most if not all of the first half (though not Saquon Barkley, who is coming back from a knee injury).

Here is what to watch for in the exhibition finale:

1. Quarterback usage

This is the top story, given Mac Jones’s recent surge and Cam Newton’s COVID protocols mishap. Belichick didn’t punish Newton this past week, allowing him to regain the No. 1 role in practice, but will that hold true for Sunday’s game, as well? It would obviously be a huge story if Jones got the start, as it could be a precursor to Jones starting in Week 1.

My gut says Newton still gets the start against the Giants, plays a couple of series, then Jones gets the bulk of the work before giving way to Hoyer. I still think Belichick wants to go with Newton to start the season, and has gotten Jones so much work in the preseason and training camp because Belichick knows that once the regular season begins, the backup quarterback doesn’t get many reps at practice.

2. Inside track for final roster spots

I see five players that don’t have roster spots locked up but are close.

The Patriots have three tight ends in Jonnu Smith, Hunter Henry, and Devin Asiasi. But given that they are clearly building the offense around the tight ends, and Henry is dealing with a shoulder injury, I expect veteran Matt LaCosse to win a spot.

The Patriots also have six offensive linemen locked in: Isaiah Wynn, Mike Onwenu, David Andrews, Shaq Mason, Trent Brown, and Ted Karras. That leaves two spots for backup linemen, and a pair of tackles, Justin Herron and Korey Cunningham, seem close to winning spots. Third-year player Yodny Cajuste, who was injured in each of his first two seasons, has made a late run in camp but looks more like a practice squad candidate. Veteran James Ferentz also is a backup candidate at all three interior spots, but more likely the Patriots will put him on the practice squad, as well.

Defensive tackle Carl Davis has been impressive this camp and could be a nice piece in helping stop the run. And I expect special teams ace Brandon King to be back after missing 2019 and 2020 with a torn quadriceps.

3. Roster bubble players

That most likely leaves only one or two roster spots for 28 players. The only chance for other spots to open is if Stephon Gilmore starts the season on the physically unable to perform list, or if anyone gets injured Sunday and has to head to injured reserve.

But several noteworthy players appear to be on the bubble. One is outside linebacker Chase Winovich, a third-round pick in 2019. While he has 11 sacks in two seasons, I can’t help but notice that the Patriots acquired several players at his position this offseason (Matt Judon, Kyle Van Noy, Ronnie Perkins). Fifth-year veteran Harvey Langi is also competing for a spot.

Winovich saw his playing time diminish last year because he wasn’t stout enough against the run. Winovich noticeably added about 15 pounds of muscle this offseason, but we’ll see if it was enough to save his job.

Linebacker Anfernee Jennings, last year’s third-round pick, also could be in trouble. The Patriots are loaded at linebacker and Jennings hasn’t played this preseason.

At receiver, the Patriots have three players in the mix. One is former first-round pick N’Keal Harry, who probably will have to start the season on IR after hurting his shoulder. Youngsters Kristian Wilkerson and Isaiah Zuber have impressed this camp. But I see the Patriots stashing one or both on the practice squad instead of keeping a fifth receiver on the roster (teams can now activate practice squad players for games).

There is a logjam at defensive back, with Myles Bryant, Joejuan Williams, and Adrian Colbert battling for a spot. Williams, a second-round pick in 2019, has been disappointing in his first two NFL seasons, and the acquisition of Wade could spell Williams’s doom.

The Patriots also have a decision to make at kicker. Nick Folk seems safe as the starter, but given his age and the uncertainty of COVID, the Patriots probably should find a kicker for the practice squad. Undrafted rookie Quinn Nordin looked like a good bet, but then he missed a 36-yard field goal and two extra points last week against the Eagles. Nordin has one more game to impress or else the Patriots will probably be scouring the waiver wire next week.

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @BenVolin.