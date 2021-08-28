Revolution’s nine-game unbeaten streak ends with shutout at hands of New York City FC

Valentin Castellanos converted both goals at Yankee Stadium as NYC FC set the tone in snapping the Revolution’s nine-game unbeaten streak. The Revolution (15-4-4, 49 points) remained in first place in the Supporters’ Shield standings, and should have Buchanan back for a visit to the Philadelphia Union Friday.

The MLS All-Star game might have provided some benefits, but it did not end up serving the Revolution’s cause in a 2-0 loss at New York City FC Saturday night. The exhibition match in Los Angeles Wednesday cost the Revolution a suspension for dynamic winer Tajon Buchanan, who skipped the contest, and led to leading scorer Gustavo Bou starting the match on the bench.

Castellanos opened the scoring, the goal awarded following a VAR review in the 31st minute. Castellanos headed a lofted ball from Maxi Moralez over Matt Turner, the goal initially disallowed on an offside call, then reversed after referee Kevin Stott determined Castellanos was kept onside by Henry Kessler.

Castellanos increased the lead with a back post finish off a Moralez cross in the 55th minute. The sequence started as an Andrew Farrell clearance went directly to Keaton Parks.

New York City (10-6-4, 34 points), playing for the first time since Aug. 18, improved its home unbeaten streak to eight games, including a draw (followed by a penalty-kick loss) to Club America.

The Revolution started on the attack as Adam Buksa fired high (fourth minute) and twice headed just wide off Emmanuel Boateng setups, and Boateng missed wide with a right-footer (45th) after a steal. Stott issued opening-half cautions to NYC FC’s Santiago Rodriguez (37th), James Sands (40th), and Maxime Chanot (45th), as well as Farrell (three minutes into stoppage time of a 49-minute first half).

But the Revolution stalled in the second half, despite the addition of Bou and Edward Kizza as they went to a three-striker setup.

Frank Dell'Apa can be reached at frankdellapa@gmail.com.