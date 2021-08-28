Trent Brown is a big fan of the way the Patriots operate

Brown left for Raiders riches after collecting his ring, but New England was never far from his thoughts. He never felt comfortable in Oakland or Las Vegas. He appreciated the way the Patriots were run and he missed it. Brown knew what was expected of him and he liked that singular focus.

Trent Brown has made no secret of the fact that his one previous season with the Patriots, in 2018, was the favorite of his professional career, as he thrived as the Super Bowl-winning squad’s left tackle.

“In this business and in life period, you’ve got to really respect and honor straight shooters,” Brown said with a huge smile when asked why New England is his ideal fit. “You come to work every day and it’s just work. Nobody’s letting personal issues, I guess, roll over into work and it’s just, I respect the honesty.”

Being a team player is a big deal to the 6-foot-8-inch, 320-pounder.

“And there’s no egos, there’s no one person bigger than the team, and that’s what’s most important here,” he said. “Anybody can get it. In team meetings, if you’re messing up, you’re messing up, nobody is exempt from getting a nice tongue-lashing, you know? So, that’s what I respect about it, it reminds me of my upbringing. I just love structure. I like the structure and I like the honesty.”

As happy as Brown is to be back, the Patriots are equally ecstatic to have gargantuan tackle, who has flipped to the right side this season. Many have worn the swing tackle label, but Brown is the rare player who excels on either side. As Bill Belichick pointed out this past week, it’s rare to be so smooth at both spots.

“The concept of a swing tackle that’s good at both is pretty unusual,” the coach said. “It’s probably like the switch-hitter that hits .300 from both sides of the plate. It’s hard to find those guys. Honestly, you’re happy if you can find one that’s really good at one or the other.”

Belichick and his staff have noticed Brown asserting himself as more of a leader in his second tour with the squad.

“Trent has done a good job of not only reacclimating himself, but say bringing a good level of leadership and toughness and dependability to the team that I think everybody respects, I know everybody respects and appreciates,” said Belichick. “He’s ready to go. He’s got a good blue-collar working attitude. He competes well. Whatever the situation is, run, pass, two-minute drill, goal line, whatever it happens to be, he competes well. He performs well. He really has done a good job of taking the 2018 year of experience in the system and really building on it and becoming a much more valuable player in terms of leadership, communication, and helping other people out.

“I think in 2018 he was, as he should have been, very focused on just trying to do his job and do it well, which he still does, but I think now he also brings an element of experience and leadership and stability and dependability that is at a very high level, which is great. I mean, honestly, it’s been awesome to have him.”

Brown is part of an experienced line that also features David Andrews at center and Shaq Mason at right guard, all of whom are entering their seventh season.

“We’re all just taking our part in leading the room,” Brown said. “We all got a taste of the traditional Patriot way years ago, and we want to try and continue that.”

We meet again

Sunday’s game will be the 30th exhibition meeting between the Patriots and Giants and the 16th consecutive time they will meet in the finale … The Giants hold a 19-10 advantage in the series … One thing to keep an eye on is the turf at MetLife Stadium. Wind and water buildup from a thunderstorm Friday caused some air pockets to rise in the turf before the Jets-Eagles game. They eventually settled and the teams were able to play.

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.