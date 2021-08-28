United States women rout Japan to reach world hockey championship semifinals

The Hurricanes tendered a one-year, $6.1 million offer sheet to Canadiens restricted free agent forward Jesperi Kotkaniemi , a response to Montreal trying to poach Carolina’s Sebastian Aho the same way two years ago. Montreal has seven days to match or receive Carolina’s 2022 first- and third-round picks as compensation. Kotkaniemi, 21, had five goals and 15 assists last season, adding five goals and three assists in the playoffs as the Canadiens reached the Stanley Cup Final. Montreal signed Aho to a $42.3 million, five-year offer sheet in the summer of 2019.

Alex Carpenter , Hilary Knight , and Grace Zumwinkle scored two goals apiece Saturday as the United States skated to a 10-2 win over Japan to earn a spot in Monday’s semifinals at the women’s world hockey championships in Calgary. The Americans are aiming for a sixth consecutive world title. Switzerland also reached the semifinals, beating Russia, 3-2, on an overtime goal by Laura Zimmerman in Calgary. Her goal at 5:29 in overtime sent the Swiss into Monday’s semifinals. Switzerland’s previous best result in the world championship was a bronze medal in 2012. The Swiss also won an Olympic bronze in 2014. Russia led 2-0 after the opening period on goals from Yelizaveta Rodnova at 1:18 and Ilona Markova at 8:32. Switzerland tied it in the third period on goals from Evelina Raselli and Phoebe Staenz . Canada-Germany and Finland-Czech Republic are Saturday’s other quarterfinals contests.

AUTO RACING

Haley bursts to Xfinity win

Justin Haley was content to sit back and help one of his Kaulig Racing teammates win Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Daytona International Speedway. But then he got a massive, out-of-nowhere push from Daniel Hemric, a bumper-bending shot that sent his No. 11 Chevrolet zipping around the outside lane and past teammates AJ Allmendinger and Jeb Burton in Florida. Not only did Haley win for the third time at the famed track, the powerhouse team claimed three of the top four spots and Allmendinger leapfrogged Austin Cindric for the series points lead. Allmendinger was .023 seconds behind in second. Burton was fourth, just behind Justin Allgaier in a three-wide finish. Hemric and Burton secured playoff spots … Max Verstappen produced a brilliant last lap in the rain to take pole position for Sunday’s Belgian Grand Prix and deny George Russell a first career Formula One pole. World champion Lewis Hamilton placed third in Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium. Hamilton had the leading time with drivers on their final runs but Verstappen crossed the line .321 seconds ahead of Russell and .334 clear of Hamilton … The Formula One Turkish Grand Prix, originally slated for Oct. 3, will be held Oct. 10. The Mexican Grand Prix is moved from Oct. 31 to Nov. 7, with the Brazilian Grand Prix shifted from that date to Nov. 14. There will be a race the following weekend, but the location has yet to be given amid reports it could be Qatar. The changes were triggered by the cancelation of the Japanese Grand Prix on Oct. 10 amid coronavirus concerns.

SOCCER

US Soccer head Cone to seek full term

Cindy Parlow Cone will seek a full four-year term as US Soccer Federation president in February. The former national team midfielder became president March 11, 2020, when Carlos Cordeiro quit following a backlash over the federation’s role in a gender discrimination lawsuit filed by women’s national team players. Parlow Cone had been elected vice president in February 2019 and moved up when Cordeiro quit. She ran unopposed last winter for the final year of Cordeiro’s term. Parlow Cone helped settle the lawsuit over inequitable working conditions while leaving the dispute over unequal pay for additional litigation. A four-year term would run until months before the US co-hosts the 2026 World Cup with Mexico and Canada … Kai Havertz scored in the 22nd minute and Chelsea held on to salvage a 1-1 tie at Liverpool in the English Premier League despite playing with just 10 men for half the game after Reece James was sent off for blocking the ball on the line with his right hand. Mohamed Salah tied it on a penalty spot in first-half stoppage time … Ferran Torres scored twice as Manchester City beat Arsenal, 5-0, in the Premier League, leaving the visiting squad scoreless in the first three games of a season in its 128-year history … Robert Lewandowski grabbed a hat trick and set a Bayern Munich record for scoring in consecutive games as he led the hosts to a 5-0 rout of Hertha Berlin in the German Bundesliga. The 33-year-old Lewandowski has scored in 16 straight matches. Former West Germany great Gerd Müller, who died Aug. 15 at 75, had a 15-game scoring run for Bayern in 1969-70 … Leonardo Mancuso scored in the 21st minute to give promoted Empoli a 1-0 win over Juventus in the Italian League, upsetting the host squad in its first match since Cristiano Ronaldo returned to Manchester United.

COLLEGES

Jake Haener threw for three touchdowns and 331 yards and host Fresno State started its 100th year of college football with a 45-0 win over UConn. Haener, who left the game early in the second half with apparent leg cramps, threw all his TD passes in the second quarter and by intermission had 299 passing yards. It was UConn’s first game since Nov. 30, 2019 after not playing last season because of the pandemic … Illinois beat visiting Nebraska, 30-22, to kick off the college football season. Illinois starting quarterback Brandon Peters left the game holding his left (non-throwing) shoulder after being sacked late in the first quarter. Artur Sitkowski, a sophomore transfer from Rutgers, replaced him and was 12-of-15 passing for 124 yards and two touchdowns.

MISCELLANY

Grizzlies waive veteran Rondo

The Memphis Grizzlies waived veteran guard Rajon Rondo less than two weeks after acquiring the veteran guard from the Clippers in the trade that sent guard Eric Beldsoe to Los Angeles. According to multiple reports, the Lakers are the frontrunners to sign Rondo after he clears waivers … ESPN reports that Jeff Schwartz, Kevin Love’s agent, said the five-time All-Star forward is not looking for a buyout on the remaining two years and $60 million on his contract with the Cavaliers … Second-seeded Anett Kontaveit won the Tennis in the Land final for her second WTA Tour title, beating Irina-Camelia Begu, 7-6 (7-5), 6-4 … French cyclist Romain Bardet won the mountainous 14th stage of the Spanish Vuelta, finishing the 103-mile leg in western Spain in 4 hours, 20 minutes, 36 seconds. Race leader Odd Christian Eiking of Norway limited the damage to his overall advantage, with two-time defending champion Primoz Roglic of Slovenia carving 20 seconds from Eiking’s lead to remain third, 1 minute, 36 seconds behind. France’s Guillaume Martin is second at :54 back.