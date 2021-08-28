With Indians, DeMarlo Hale finally gets the chance to manage after 19 seasons on a major league coaching staff

Hale was on Francona’s coaching staff in Boston from 2006-11. Cora has had plenty of baseball mentors, his older brother Joey in particular. But Hale was somebody he came to trust.

Cora wanted to show his respect for acting Cleveland manager DeMarlo Hale, who took over the team on July 30 when Terry Francona stepped down to address his health issues.

CLEVELAND — Alex Cora usually leaves it to one of his coaches to bring the lineup card to the plate before a game. But he popped out of the dugout himself on Friday night before the Red Sox played the Indians.

“He’s a guy I really respect. He means a lot to me,” Cora said Saturday. “When he was our third base coach I learned a lot from him. Very detail-oriented, very passionate about the game.”

That the 60-year-old Hale is only now getting a chance to manage is shameful. This is his 19th season on a major league coaching staff, and he has nine seasons of experience managing in the minors.

Hale has never been much of a self-promoter, but that shouldn’t matter. He was ready to manage years ago and never got his chance. Was it because he’s Black? You’d hope not, but baseball has acknowledged its poor track record in that regard.

Maybe he was too traditional in his thinking at a time the game started to gravitate toward data. Or he wasn’t a big enough name for an owner or general manager.

For whatever the reason, it just never happened.

When Francona stepped away, the Indians wanted the smoothest transition and Hale was an easy choice. That has been reflected in the standings. Cleveland was 50-49 under Francona and is 13-14 with Hale managing.

“Just to see [Hale] managing is good,” Cora said. “Obviously, it’s not perfect.”

Cora understands how difficult it is to become a manager. He interviewed with several teams and was turned down before the Sox gave him a chance.

He sees Hale as deserving more than being a fill-in. Cora feels the same way about Cleveland first base coach Sandy Alomar and his brother, who is the third base coach of the Pirates and has 18 years of major league coaching experience.

“Those three guys, I always say at one point somebody has to give them a chance,” Cora said. “I do believe the three of them can run a team and they can be really, really good at it.”

For now, Hale has joined Cora, Kevin Cash (Rays), Gabe Kapler (Giants), and Dave Roberts (Dodgers) as managers with a direct connection to Francona.

It’s a strong group. Cash and the Rays have the best record in the American League. Kapler and the Giants are atop the National League while the Dodgers and Red Sox are in playoff position.

There will be more branches to sprout from the Francona tree. Jason Varitek has been a full-time coach with the Red Sox for two seasons now with an eye on becoming a manager if the right opportunity comes along.

Hale said he was happy to see Cora back on the bench after his suspension.

“It’s a mutual respect there with the things we’re dealing with managing these clubs,” Hale said. “Our friendship goes back a long way. He’s always been that kind of guy, me and him communicated whether it was baseball or personal.

“Looking at him on the other side, I know he’s prepared and I’m sure he feels the same way about me.”

Francona, 62, was at Progressive Field on Saturday. He had his left hip replaced on Aug. 1 and occasionally stops by the ballpark to do his rehabilitation work and catch a few innings with president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti.

Francona is lined up for another procedure shortly, this one to implant a steel rod in his left foot to replace a bone that was weakened by a staph infection.

Francona will not be able to put any weight on his foot for 8-10 weeks.

The surgeries were necessary for both Francona’s quality of life and to give him a chance of managing in 2022. It had gotten to the point where he could barely walk to the mound to make a pitching change. Plus he wants to be able to spend time with his two grandkids without limping around.

So far everything has been positive. Whether he will manage next season remains uncertain but there is more hope for that now than there was before.

Francona has managed the Indians for nine seasons, one year more than he did the Red Sox. He’s 18th all-time in victories and seems like an easy choice for the Hall of Fame once he retires.

It’s strange coming to Progressive Field for a Sox-Indians series and not seeing Francona on the field before the game catching up with old friends.

Hopefully that will change next season. For now, Hale is getting a chance he should have received years ago.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.