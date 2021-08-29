Ceremony honors enslaved Africans and those lost crossing the Middle Passage

A crowd gathered Sunday on Long Wharf to remember hundreds of thousands of enslaved Africans brought to North America across the Middle Passage — including those bought and sold on Boston’s waterfront — and millions more who did not survive the voyage.

Boston University professor emerita Vivian R. Johnson said the Middle Passage Port Marker, which was installed last October, honors “people who walked and worked on this wharf and the nearby markets . . . who worked on the farms and in the houses, and attended churches in Boston and elsewhere in Massachusetts.”

“The people we remember today are part of our history, and their unpaid labor over a period of nearly 150 years was a significant component of the growth, development, and wealth of our great city of Boston,” added Johnson, a member of the Middle Passage Ceremonies and Port Markers Project.