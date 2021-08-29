Edith Ho, longtime church organist and choirmaster, dies at 88

Then her own church music job in Connecticut soured and she submitted her résumé at the last minute to the Beacon Hill church .

“I recommended that some of my friends and colleagues audition for the job,” she told the Globe in 1994. “I didn’t think I had a chance because I am Asian and a woman.”

When Edith Ho heard that the organist and choirmaster position was open at Boston’s Church of the Advent, her initial response was to send others to apply.

But hurdles remained.

“I came up and played my audition in 90-degree weather,” she said, “and the rector, Harris Collingwood, gave me the job, overturning the recommendation of his advisory committee.”

Advertisement

Ms. Ho, who conducted the Church of the Advent choir to ever greater heights during her three-decade tenure, died July 30 in hospice care in Worcester after a period of failing health. She was 88 and had lived in Newton for many years.

“As a conductor, Edith’s lack of showmanship and ego reflected a willingness to let the notes speak for themselves,” Mark Dwyer, organist and choirmaster at Church of the Advent, wrote in a tribute.

He first became familiar with her work while attending the church in the early 1980s, and Ms. Ho hired him in 1989 as associate organist and choirmaster.

“She expected fastidious preparation and performance, and drew the best from those of us under her charge,” Dwyer wrote. “And with age, she herself grew and became even better at her craft. Ultimately, many of us did more than we thought we might, not only because we respected her but because we loved her.”

Katelyn Emerson, a former associate organist and choirmaster at the church, wrote in a tribute posted online that with the death of Ms. Ho, “ripples are being felt through the world of sacred music and beyond, as her impact on church music broadly, and church music at Boston’s the Church of the Advent specifically, cannot be overstated.”

Advertisement

Even after retiring, Ms. Ho attended the Church of the Advent, where she was a faithful presence “in the back row listening to every piece of music with rapt attention and even, occasionally, critical reflection,” Emerson added.

Ms. Ho was “legendary for exacting standards long before my arrival in 2001,” wrote Ross Wood, who was associate organist and choirmaster at the church in Ms. Ho’s last years before she retired, in a tribute.

“It was impossible not to admire the single-minded passion, devotion, and tenacity Edith lavished upon her music-making,” he said.

She had been equally tenacious about pursuing a career far from where she began her life.

Born in Guangzhou, China, on Aug. 16, 1932, Edith Ho was one of three children and grew up in Hong Kong and Singapore.

According to Ms. Ho’s friends, her father, Wai Yue Ho, and her mother, Laing Shiu Ho, were devout Seventh-day Adventists.

Having spent her youth during the rise of communism and the Chinese Revolution, “Edith rarely spoke of her growing-up years,” Dwyer wrote.

As a teenager, she emigrated to the United States, raising funds for the ocean crossing by giving piano recitals.

Ms. Ho graduated with a bachelor’s degree in piano from Columbia Union College in Takoma Park, Md., and then attended Peabody Conservatory in Baltimore, from which she received another bachelor’s, this time in organ, and a master’s. Until 1969, she also did doctoral studies at Peabody.

Advertisement

In 1994, Nashotah House Theological Seminary in Nashotah, Wis., awarded Ms. Ho an honorary degree.

While at Peabody, she was a star student of noted organist Arthur Howes and sang in his church choir as well.

She went on to study in Germany with the organists Heinz Wunderlich and Helmut Walcha, and to perform in concerts across Europe, including a recital at Notre Dame in Paris “where you played for 4,000 people,” said the Peabody Institute at Johns Hopkins University when it presented her with a distinguished alumni award in 2007.

In the United States, Ms. Ho held teaching and organist positions before arriving in 1977 at the Church of the Advent.

Conducting a choir of 18 trained musicians at the church, Ms. Ho was famously strict.

“Rehearsal time is at a premium, so I expect my singers to know the music cold by the time they get to rehearsal,” she told the Globe in 1994. “I am notorious around town for requiring my singers to be fabulous sight readers; there is no time to fool around. To be useful to the choir, a singer must be on the top musical level.”

Those in the choir knew that “if you’re supposed to be here at 10 in the morning Sunday to sing, that means you’re not out late on Saturday,” said Dwyer, who succeeded her as organist and choirmaster, in an interview.

Advertisement

But, as Ms. Ho said with a smile in 1994, “singers will sometimes be singers.”

During her tenure from 1977 until 2007, when a heart condition prompted her to retire at 75, the choir produced 13 recordings, many featuring music by Renaissance composers whose work is not often heard. Radio stations such as WGBH-FM in Boston and the BBC in England featured music she conducted.

“It was a very fulfilling experience singing with her because you had a sense that you were contributing to something important,” said Karl Schoellkopf, a longtime friend who was Ms. Ho’s power of attorney, and who sang in her summer choir as a nonpaid volunteer. “Because the music was important to Edith, it was automatically important to you if you decided to sing.”

For 18 years, Ms. Ho was married to Paul Van Ocken, a former Catholic priest, who was from Belgium. He died in 1990.

“The two of them met on a train in Europe when Edith was concertizing,” Schoellkopf said.

Van Ocken had entered the Tongerlo Abbey in Belgium at 19 and left the monastic life to come to the United States, where he was a printer in Baltimore and a radiation therapist at Massachusetts General Hospital.

“They had a very happy marriage,” Schoellkopf said.

Ms. Ho leaves a sister, Dr. Charlotte Zane of Riverside, Calif.

A memorial Requiem Mass will be performed at 11 a.m. Sept. 11 in the Church of the Advent.

Frequently attending concerts in Greater Boston, Ms. Ho had a Boston Symphony Orchestra subscription for nearly 40 years, and she “was forever sending checks to charities, arts organizations, and others in need,” Dwyer wrote in his tribute.

Advertisement

Ms. Ho focused much of her attention, however, on the Church of the Advent.

“She was always concerned not only for the welfare of musicians in her charge but of parishioners and friends as well,” Dwyer wrote. “Never parading the fact, she regularly visited parishioners in the hospital.”

Ms. Ho was equally concerned for their spiritual welfare, which she nourished through music and conducting.

“If you asked me about the special quality of our choir,” she said in 1994, “I would say it comes from singing this music not primarily in concerts but in the context of the liturgy where the music truly comes to life, where the words really mean something.”

Bryan Marquard can be reached at bryan.marquard@globe.com.