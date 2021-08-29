Former Congressman Joseph P. Kennedy II condemns parole recommendation for Sirhan B. Sirhan

“Two commissioners of the 18-member California Parole Board made a grievous error last Friday in recommending the release of the man who murdered my father. I understand that there are differing views about ending the sentence of this killer, including within my own family. But emotions and opinions do not change facts or history,” Kennedy wrote in the statement released to the Globe Sunday evening.

Former Massachusetts Congressman Joseph P. Kennedy II issued a deeply personal statement Sunday condemning the possible parole of Sirhan B. Sirhan, the man convicted of murdering his father, Senator Robert F. Kennedy, more than 53 years ago during his campaign for president.

Advertisement

“The prisoner killed my father because of his support of Israel. The man was tried, convicted and sentenced to death,” Kennedy continued. “Yet he now may walk free, no doubt to the cheers of those who share his views. Let there be no mistake, the prisoner’s release will be celebrated by those who believe that political disagreements can be solved by a gun.”

Kennedy, the eldest son of Robert and Ethel Kennedy, is a former six-term congressman from the state’s 8th congressional district.

His comments came two days after he joined five other siblings in a statement condemning the recommendation Friday by the two California parole commissioners to free the assassin who gunned down Robert F. Kennedy shortly after midnight on June 5, 1968, in the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles when the New York senator was seeking the Democratic nomination for president. He died the next day.

Five other people around Kennedy were shot as well but they all survived.

Sirhan, 77, is serving a life sentence at a California state prison. He has previously been denied parole 15 times.

Douglas Kennedy and Robert F. Kennedy Jr., two of the late senators’ children, supported the decision for Sirhan Sirhan’s release. “I’m overwhelmed just by being able to view Mr. Sirhan face to face,” Douglas Kennedy said during Friday’s parole hearing, according to the Associated Press. “I’ve lived my life both in fear of him and his name in one way or another. And I am grateful today to see him as a human being worthy of compassion and love.”

Advertisement

The decision by the parole board panel is subject to a 120-day review by the board’s legal staff, during which the case may be referred to the full board for further evaluation before a final judgment is rendered.

Joseph Kennedy does not name any of his siblings in his statement. He makes a direct appeal to the full parole board, and if necessary California Gov. Gavin Newsom, to reverse the decision.

“I hope the full parole board will reverse the decision over the ongoing review period and that the California governor, if faced with the choice to release him, will keep him in prison to serve out his full life sentence.”

“The murderer of anyone who runs for or holds public office because of his political stance must know that he will at a minimum spend life in prison without parole,” Kennedy said.

Kennedy stressed that he and his family are still in mourning over the loss of his father.

“We miss him every moment of every day, and struggle to understand why the prisoner should be able to enjoy the golden years of his life when he so viciously stole them from our father. There is no justice in that,” Kennedy said in the statement.

Advertisement

Globe wires services were used in this article. This is a breaking news story and will be updated.





Kathy McCabe can be reached at Katherine.McCabe@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @GlobeKMcCabe.