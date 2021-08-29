Man stabbed at Maverick MBTA station in East Boston

A man was seriously injured after he was allegedly stabbed during an altercation with other men at the Maverick MBTA station in East Boston early Sunday morning, Transit Police said.
At 1:25 a.m., the victim was traveling on the Blue Line train when he “engaged in a verbal dispute with other males, which turned physical,” Transit Police Superintendent Richard Sullivan said.
The victim sustained a serious stab wound and was transported to a hospital for emergency treatment, Sullivan said.
No further information was immediately available Sunday afternoon. The incident is under investigation by Transit Police detectives.
