Woman, 20, killed in moped crash on Martha’s Vineyard

A 20-year-old woman died after the moped she was riding struck a vehicle traveling in the opposite direction on Martha’s Vineyard in the town of Chilmark just before noon Saturday, police said.

Police responded to the crash on South Road in the area of Stonewood Lane at 11:58 a.m., Chilmark police said in a statement. The driver of the moped, a 20-year-old man, was taken to Martha’s Vineyard Airport and was flown by helicopter to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence.

The woman, who was a passenger on the moped, was taken to Martha’s Vineyard Hospital by ambulance where she was later pronounced dead.