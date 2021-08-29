Woman dies after motorcycle collides with car in Wilmington

A 46-year-old woman died after her motorcycle collided with a car Saturday morning on Interstate 93 in Wilmington, according to State Police.

The woman, who was from Salem, N.H., was driving a 2015 Harley Davidson XL1200 southbound when she collided with a 2016 Nissan Maxima at about 5:07 a.m., State Police said in a statement.

She was taken to to Lahey Clinic in Burlington where she was pronounced dead, according to the statement.