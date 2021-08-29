Photos: Hurricane Ida’s impact is seen in Louisiana, Mississippi

Ida crashed onto the shores of Louisiana as a Category 4 hurricane, on the anniversary of when Hurricane Katrina hit the Gulf region 16 years ago.

The storm, with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph, made landfall near Port Fourchon, Louisiana at 11:55 a.m. CDT on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. The Federal Emergency Management Agency said that the hurricane is expected to bring “catastrophic flooding to Louisiana and Mississippi.”

Ida is expected to become a tropical storm and later a tropical depression as it moves northeast over Mississippi and Alabama, according to the Associated Press.