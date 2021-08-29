fb-pixel Skip to main content

Photos: Hurricane Ida’s impact is seen in Louisiana, Mississippi

By Lauren Booker Globe Staff,Updated August 29, 2021, 8 minutes ago
A man takes pictures of high waves along the shore of Lake Pontchartrain as Hurricane Ida nears, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in New Orleans.
A man takes pictures of high waves along the shore of Lake Pontchartrain as Hurricane Ida nears, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in New Orleans.Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

Ida crashed onto the shores of Louisiana as a Category 4 hurricane, on the anniversary of when Hurricane Katrina hit the Gulf region 16 years ago.

The storm, with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph, made landfall near Port Fourchon, Louisiana at 11:55 a.m. CDT on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. The Federal Emergency Management Agency said that the hurricane is expected to bring “catastrophic flooding to Louisiana and Mississippi.”

Ida is expected to become a tropical storm and later a tropical depression as it moves northeast over Mississippi and Alabama, according to the Associated Press.

Here are some images that show the impact of Hurricane Ida.

Local residents Portia Potyok, left, and Bradley Darby, watch the wind and waves along a seawall as outer bands of Hurricane Ida arrive Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in Bay Saint Louis, Miss.
Local residents Portia Potyok, left, and Bradley Darby, watch the wind and waves along a seawall as outer bands of Hurricane Ida arrive Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in Bay Saint Louis, Miss. Steve Helber/Associated Press
A group of people take photos of high waves next to the Southern Yacht Club on Lake Pontchartrain as Hurricane Ida nears, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in New Orleans.
A group of people take photos of high waves next to the Southern Yacht Club on Lake Pontchartrain as Hurricane Ida nears, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in New Orleans.Gerald Herbert/Associated Press
Jesse Perez, right, and Sergio Hijuelo check out the high waves on Lake Pontchartrain as Hurricane Ida nears, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in New Orleans.
Jesse Perez, right, and Sergio Hijuelo check out the high waves on Lake Pontchartrain as Hurricane Ida nears, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in New Orleans. Gerald Herbert/Associated Press
Jesse Perez, center, and Sergio Hijuelo walk through flooded streets near Lake Pontchartrain as Hurricane Ida nears, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in New Orleans.
Jesse Perez, center, and Sergio Hijuelo walk through flooded streets near Lake Pontchartrain as Hurricane Ida nears, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in New Orleans. Gerald Herbert/Associated Press
A man walks along the Mississippi River near the French Quarter as the sun rises and the early effects of Hurricane Ida are felt, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in New Orleans.
A man walks along the Mississippi River near the French Quarter as the sun rises and the early effects of Hurricane Ida are felt, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in New Orleans. Eric Gay/Associated Press
Heavy rain falls as storm surge begins to encroach on Louisiana Route 1 ahead of Hurricane Ida in Golden Meadow, Louisiana, U.S., on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021.
Heavy rain falls as storm surge begins to encroach on Louisiana Route 1 ahead of Hurricane Ida in Golden Meadow, Louisiana, U.S., on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg
Jones Park in Gulfport, Miss., is flooded early Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, from Hurricane Ida's storm surge ahead of the storm's landfall.
Jones Park in Gulfport, Miss., is flooded early Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, from Hurricane Ida's storm surge ahead of the storm's landfall. Justin Mitchell/Associated Press
A local resident on a jet ski tows a canoe to a flooded house as outer bands of Hurricane Ida arrive Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in Bay Saint Louis, Miss.
A local resident on a jet ski tows a canoe to a flooded house as outer bands of Hurricane Ida arrive Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in Bay Saint Louis, Miss. Steve Helber/Associated Press
Storm surge begins to encroach on Louisiana Route 1 ahead of Hurricane Ida in Golden Meadow, Louisiana, U.S., on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021.
Storm surge begins to encroach on Louisiana Route 1 ahead of Hurricane Ida in Golden Meadow, Louisiana, U.S., on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg
A Biloxi, Miss., police SUV blocks off traffic along U.S. 90 after a Honda Civic, stalled out in the middle of the street as it tried to drive through Hurricane Ida storm surge floodwater, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021.
A Biloxi, Miss., police SUV blocks off traffic along U.S. 90 after a Honda Civic, stalled out in the middle of the street as it tried to drive through Hurricane Ida storm surge floodwater, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. Justin Mitchell/Associated Press
Vehicles drive through Hurricane Ida storm surge floodwater at U.S. 90 and Miramar Avenue in Biloxi, Miss., Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021.
Vehicles drive through Hurricane Ida storm surge floodwater at U.S. 90 and Miramar Avenue in Biloxi, Miss., Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. Justin Mitchell/Associated Press

