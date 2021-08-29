In Los Angeles, price for admission at nation’s second-largest school district is a negative COVID test, every single week

Along with multiple other protocols the Los Angeles Unified School District is implementing — including masking for all and mandatory vaccines for teachers and staff — it amounts to by far the most aggressive anticoronavirus campaign undertaken or announced by a major school district in the United States. And it comes as classrooms nationwide struggle to return to in-person learning amid the Delta variant surge, with some governors trying to block mask mandates even as outbreaks have shut down schools or delayed planned reopenings in Florida, Texas, Iowa, and elsewhere.

Even the fully vaccinated are required to get tested. Those who test positive stay home for at least 10 days. And those who decline to get tested can't come at all.

LOS ANGELES — As hundreds of thousands of youngsters return to class in the nation’s second-largest school district, they’re participating in what amounts to a massive public health experiment unfolding in real time: Every single student, teacher, and administrator in the Los Angeles public schools must get tested for the coronavirus every single week — indefinitely.

In Los Angeles, by contrast, the vast majority of parents, teachers, and students are embracing or at least tolerating the stringent measures the district has adopted, with fewer than 3 percent of the district’s 450,000 K-12 students opting for remote learning instead. And while it remains to be seen whether LA’s ambitious approach will prove successful in keeping the district’s approximately 1,000 schools open for the entirety of the school year, local leaders and public health experts say the district is raising the bar in a way that’s being watched closely and could influence educators nationwide.

"I think we're setting the standard on reopening schools safely in 2021," said Smita Malhotra, the district's medical director. "What our district has done is really quite amazing."

To pull off the daunting task of administering some 500,000 coronavirus tests weekly across the sprawling district, LA Unified has contracted with two medical companies that provide around 1,000 licensed health-care practitioners. These health workers travel from school to school with mobile units conducting and overseeing nasal-swab tests — the PCR tests that produce the most accurate results. The tests are flown twice-daily to a lab in Northern California that aims to turn around the results in 24 to 36 hours. The price tag is hefty for the chronically underfunded district: around $350 million. LA County is paying for about $80 million of that sum, and the district is trying to get the federal government to cover the rest.

School started Aug. 16 for students in LA Unified, and by the end of the second week the district was reporting nearly 3,000 active positive cases among students and others. The number was rising by the day, but only seven cases had been linked within a school setting, all at an elementary school in Hollywood that — like the rest of the district’s schools — remained open. Anyone testing positive was sent home to quarantine, and close contacts were identified and also required to quarantine unless they’re vaccinated and asymptomatic. Some students and parents reported long lines or other logistical problems that were preventing everyone from getting tested weekly as intended, which the district said individual schools should address. Experts say it will become clear within a few months whether the program is working as intended — and if it does, other districts should take note.

“If you can do it with half-a-million kids, teachers, and staff in the district once a week, it just takes away the excuse for others that ‘it’s too big, too complex, we can’t do it,’ " said Andrew Sweet, managing director of the Rockefeller Foundation’s COVID-19 response initiative. “It’s almost like an education Marshall Plan for a specific district.”

LA Unified’s approach largely aligns with what a number of public health experts have been recommending for months, but goes significantly beyond what other major districts are planning. New York City is requiring vaccinations for school staff, and both New York City and Chicago will be conducting screening tests for a portion of the student body, but not weekly for everyone. Baltimore has announced weekly tests for high school students, but vaccinated students are exempted and lower grades are being tested using a pooled model in which results are produced for a classroom or group of students, not individually.

In the immediate Washington, D.C., region, some districts and charter schools plan to test students and staff weekly, including using the pooled testing model.

One much smaller district in Southern California — Culver City — has gone further than LA Unified, announcing a vaccine mandate for all eligible students.

California State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond said he would like to see all districts follow Culver City’s lead, something that LA Unified is not yet contemplating, according to Malhotra. But Thurmond heaped praise on the many steps LA Unified is taking to combat the virus.

"I see our largest district in the state, second in the country, taking the kinds of precautions that make sense for the highest results that you could hope for in terms of keeping everyone safe," Thurmond said.

On the other end of the spectrum are the fights taking place in Florida and Texas, both led by Republican governors who are attempting to ban school districts from issuing mask mandates. In both states, the governors have lost court fights over the issue even as coronavirus outbreaks and school closures pop up all over.

For some in California, which has been aggressive overall in its response to the coronavirus, the outbreaks happening now in schools in other states stand as evidence that LA Unified is on the right track.

"The efforts we can take and the money we're spending are well worth it if we can keep our students in school in a safe environment," said Robert J. Kim-Farley, a professor at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health.