Lamenting another summer lost to sickness and sorrow

When summer arrived, it was wrapped in the optimism of three highly effective vaccines. Early in the vaccination rollout when only the elderly were eligible, some young people were caught dressed as senior citizens to get their shot. So-called “ vaccine hunters ” drove to other states to get inoculated as soon as possible. Whether vaccine makers could keep up with demand was a legitimate concern.

At times, it certainly felt like summer. New England has had four heat waves, an alarming number. Yet it won’t be the weather we’ll remember but how months that started with so much promise became another season mired in sickness and sorrow.

As Labor Day nears, the usual question is “Where did the summer go?” This year, it’s “Did we even have a summer?”

On June 20, the first day of summer, there were about 430 deaths and fewer than 4,100 new daily coronavirus cases nationwide. Mask mandates dropped. Indoor capacity limits eased. Air travel (and prices) skyrocketed. Massive outdoor concerts returned.

This also happened: Vaccination rates started plummeting, and the Delta variant, the most highly transmissible of this pandemic, found eager allies in vaccine hesitancy, rebellion, and continued politicization.

“Hot vax summer” morphed into COVID-19 hot spots, but not all outbreaks were equal. Hundreds tested positive after the July 4 weekend in Provincetown. Yet since most were fully vaccinated, they were spared serious illness or prolonged hospitalization, proving the vaccines work.

That’s not the case in states with low vaccine rates. Hospitals from Florida to Texas are overwhelmed with daily records for new COVID-19 cases, the vast majority among the unvaccinated. Outbreaks abruptly closed summer camps. Musicians began requiring proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID test to attend their shows.

During a “CBS This Morning” appearance, acclaimed singer-songwriter Jason Isbell said: “They’re free to not come to the shows if they don’t want to get the vaccine or take the COVID test. You can stay home. One of our American freedoms is to stay home and do whatever you want, all by yourself.”

Isbell was mocking those who evoke an unalienable right to endanger others during a pandemic that has killed more than 630,000 Americans. Anti-vax and anti-mask recalcitrance peddled as liberty stole away our summer and continue to levy a vicious tax.

Nearly every day brings another story of regrets and preventable deaths: The unvaccinated and pregnant Alabama nurse who lost both her unborn child and her life to COVID-19; the conservative talk show host in Tennessee who spewed vaccine skepticism but changed his mind in the weeks before the virus killed him; the Fall River man, 29, who saw no need to be vaccinated and died from COVID-19, leaving behind a wife and three children.

No one could have predicted that millions would refuse the best defense against the most devastating public health crisis of our lifetime. In two months, cases have spiked to more than 150,000 a day, and deaths have grown to about 1,000. As other countries await vaccine shipments and struggle to keep their citizens alive, surplus doses are expiring in freezers and refrigerators nationwide.

We’ve lost not only our summer but any sense of enduring safety. If vaccines represented a light at the end of a petrifying tunnel, it’s being extinguished by malice and selfishness. And the longer COVID-19 lingers, the more likely it is there will be variants that could eventually elude the vaccines’ potency.

We are a nation held hostage by the unvaccinated. Even an unprecedented rate of COVID-19 infections and deaths among children hasn’t halted this dismal slog. Some school districts have so many students and staff in isolation or quarantine, they’ve had to temporarily shut down.

With even more kids soon returning to school, this may be the most unnerving moment of the pandemic. It was not inevitable. We have proven keys to help release us — face masks, testing, and especially vaccinations. Millions said no.

Even the most virulent variant could not have wreaked this much havoc without lethal defiance and unchecked disinformation. And we’ve yet to find a vaccine for that as our lost summer fades into an autumn of more uncertainty, misguided resistance, and death.

Renée Graham can be reached at renee.graham@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @reneeygraham.