To preserve traditions, Indigenous tribe on Martha’s Vineyard seeks to preserve herring

These days, the herring that were central to the way of life for the Aquinnah Wampanoag tribe of Martha’s Vineyard are scarce. But with support from elders, the tribe’s Natural Resources Department is embarking on a two-year study launched this spring into the herring’s spawning habitats and lifecycles, hoping to learn more about what can be done to help them rebound.

When Kristina Hook was a child, river herring were so abundant in the Squibnocket Pond watershed on Martha’s Vineyard that she and her brothers would grab the small silver fish with their hands from the herring run. Her parents were nearby, scooping up fish with dip nets just as their Wampanoag ancestors had.

The federally funded study, which includes a team from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, signals a growing push to tap the knowledge of native people in environmental research.

“We’re all interconnected, and we were given an earth that has everything that we need, if we’re careful,” Hook said. “And we’re not. We’re greedy.”

For thousands of years, the return of herring to Squibnocket Pond was a sign of spring for members of the Wampanoag tribe. People would collect the fish, eat a few of them fresh (Hook usually dips them in coarse cornmeal and pan-fries them, like her mother did), and salt and dry the rest to last through the following winter.

But through the late 20th century, herring numbers plummeted, likely because of a combination of factors: commercial fishing ships with trawlers gobbled up whole populations in the Atlantic Ocean; storms eroded the narrow river the herring used to return to the pond where they would spawn and lay their eggs.

Governments have limited or banned herring fishing, though as a tribal community, Wampanoag people have permission to fish them for sustenance. Hook, 76, no longer wades into the pond herself, but a family member usually brings her a few herring every spring, in part so she can teach younger generations how to prepare them.

Bret Stearns, the director of Natural Resources Department, checked a trap for eels at Herring Creek in Aquinnah. Christiana Botic for The Boston Globe

Bret Stearns, the tribe’s indirect services administrator, said the number of herring that come to Squibnocket Pond to spawn each year is likely around 37,000. When he started working for the tribe in 1994, he estimated, it was about 300,000 a year. The study is part of an effort to put money and work into preserving the culturally relevant species, he said.

“The story gets told about preservation and conservation and the importance of these things. But if we don’t put energy into this, it’ll disappear,” Stearns said.

Helping the tribe is Asha Ajmani, an environmental conservation PhD student at UMass Amherst and a fellow at the Northeast Climate Adaptation Science Center. The researchers hope to identify where exactly they spawn; determine whether there are issues with water quality or points where the fish are especially vulnerable to predators; map out the pond’s biodiversity and the herrings’ food web; and, throughout the process, engage tribal members and the larger Martha’s Vineyard community.

In May, researchers from the tribe’s Natural Resources Department and UMass tagged fish with small transponders inserted into their body cavities, which will allow them to track which herring are coming in and out of the pond next spring. They invited neighbors to see them do it and hear more about the research.

“I find them very tenacious,” Ajmani said of the herring. “They have to go through many obstacles — dams, rocks, water quality. ... It’s fascinating that year after year — they have some that have come back and spawned four, five times.”

Ajmani has no tribal affiliation herself but worked alongside a First Nations tribe in Canada while earning her master’s degree.

“I learned more about salmon just by talking to them than I did from the actual research,” she said. “I found that really valuable, that Indigenous knowledge perspective. And I knew that was something I wanted to continue in my future research.”

Collaboration between non-native scientists and Indigenous tribes has increased, said Rosalyn LaPier, an associate professor of environmental studies at the University of Montana who is an enrolled member of the Blackfeet tribe of Montana and Métis.

“In the past, that was not always the case,” LaPier said. “The starting point that often conservationists used is this false story of American history, of a wilderness that’s devoid of humans [before Europeans arrived]. And if that is your starting point, then you completely erase Indigenous people off the landscape.”

But because more Indigenous people are earning advanced degrees in areas such as environmental science and forestry — and as more people explore the human impact on climate change and on ecosystems generally — scientists are now asking them how their forebears cultivated the land, or interacted with animal species, or worked with spawning cycles, “vs. assuming that nature was alone by itself doing these processes,” LaPier said.

“These projects become successful when they engage the community and get them thinking about how they can help manage this species that’s important to them,” she said.

When Bettina Washington was growing up in Aquinnah, on the western end of the Vineyard, the herring signaled “the time of plenty,” like white flowering shadbush trees or curling green fiddleheads. Their smell, fishy and salty and smoky, would permeate the town, carried on breezes from homes and on clothing.

“There’s a real relationship of going down to that creek that you know your ancestors — not only your parents, your grandparents, your great-grandparents, but even further than that, since time immemorial — have gone to. There’s a real connection there that’s been interrupted,” Washington said.

Washington, now the tribe’s historic preservation officer, has memories of eating herring, of watching men shine a spotlight on a net so full of herring that fish were flipping out of it. But because of the declining population, she said, her son has never eaten herring.

Herring Creek connects Squibnocket Pond to Menemsha Pond. Christiana Botic for The Boston Globe

“We’ve got a whole generation of young people who have not had this relationship,” she said. “You have a relationship to the earth, you have a relationship to these animals. You need to understand that this being, they’re giving up their life for your nourishment.”

In May, Washington came to the pond to watch researchers tag the fish and learn more about their study. She got close to a bucket carrying herring and, for the first time in a while, caught that familiar smell.

The herring are still bringing hope, she said, much like they did at the end of long winters.

“In a way, they’re bringing hope for our continued existence,” Washington said. “And it’s funny, because I always hope that just like the herring return, we return. So many of us do not live on the Vineyard anymore, but we return.”

