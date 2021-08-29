Against all odds, Newburyport’s Brady O’Donnell has thrived on the soccer pitch after overcoming rare disease at birth

Delivery rooms are rarely silent, so when the doctors and nurses began murmuring in hushed tones moments after she gave birth to her second son, Brady, it triggered alarm bells.

Those worries turned to fear as Brady was transferred to Boston Children’s Hospital where teams of doctors examined him. On the fourth day, Carrie and her husband Chris were called into a conference room.

As they sat down, Chris remembers one of the doctors telling him, “You need to prepare yourself.”

A reversal of fortune

When the email pinged Brady O’Donnell inbox, he figured it was spam. But just before he tapped his screen off, the sender caught his eye. Reading the first paragraph, he alighted. He was the Bay State Games’ Male Athlete of the Year.

“Pretty cool,” he thought.

When Carrie, also a recipient of the email, giddily arrived home that night, she had to ask: “Did you finish the email?”

He hadn’t. He pulled out his phone and read he had also been selected as the National State Games Male Athlete of the Year, becoming the first adult male from Massachusetts to earn the award.

“I was definitely not expecting that,” he said. “My goal was just to play in the tournament and have fun and make new friends.”

O’Donnell ended up recording both tallies for Team Northeast in the three-game soccer tournament. Three minutes into the bronze medal game, his left back sent a pass over the top that O’Donnell controlled with his chest and volleyed to the bottom left. Just before the half, O’Donnell took a nifty through ball from Newburyport teammate Max Gagnon and tapped it in near post.

For Chris and Carrie, reading that email meant a moment to reflect on just how unrecognizable their lives are today compared to what they envisioned during those first days of deep uncertainty.

“We never could have imagined this,” Carrie says. “The worry it would have saved me all those years?”

If there’s anything the O’Donnell family has learned over the last 18 years, it’s the futility of worry.

Scary diagnosis

Brady O’Donnell was born with linear nevus sebaceous syndrome, an exceedingly rare condition also known as Shimmelpenning Syndrome. It’s so uncommon, “the exact prevalence and incidence in the general population is unknown,” according to Orphanet, an online reference database of rare diseases. Carrie was once told that between Children’s Hospital and Tufts Medical Center they’d only seen one case in the prior 30 years.

The symptoms are myriad, but most noticeable is often a large birthmark on the face, scalp and neck. For Brady, these precancerous lesions came in addition to brain and eye abnormalities.

“We were essentially told he would never walk or talk,” Carrie says.

To remove the lesions, Brady had tissue expanders implanted under his skin. Each week he would receive a saline injection to expand them, essentially peeling his face off while growing new skin underneath.

But as bizarre, and painful, as that sounds, another strange thing was also happening. Brady was growing up just like any other little boy.

“I watched him very closely every day and when he went for his three-month checkup with our pediatrician, I told them ‘He’s doing everything he should be doing,’” Chris says. “She said, ‘I think he’s fine.’ From that moment, I thought, ‘OK, he’s perfect.’”

Milestones met

There were several big milestones for Brady’s health. First, they celebrated making it one year without any seizures. Then two. Then three. His parents had been told that if he didn’t suffer a seizure by the age of 3, his chances of developing normally, especially in terms of brain function, increased significantly.

Soon after, Brady was named the 2007 “Miracle Kid of the Year” by Children’s Hospital and on his fourth birthday he walked onto the field at Fenway Park to throw out the first pitch to none other than David Ortiz. Chris has a framed newspaper page from that day hanging in his office.

“He was very supportive,” Carrie says of Ortiz, whom she says personally requested to catch for him after hearing his story. “Even to this day, that’s one of my favorite memories.”

After six surgeries in three years, Brady had a clean bill of health, although yearly checkups with various specialists continued until he was 15.

Saturday mornings spent watching European games with his dad and older brother, Christopher, led to an early love of soccer. Dalliances with lacrosse and basketball didn’t last. After years in youth leagues, he joined his first club team, Rush NE North Shore, after his freshman season, when he was already playing varsity for Newburyport High. As a junior, he led the Clippers in scoring while leading them to a share of the Cape Ann League title.

“He has a real knack for getting around the ball on the offensive end,” says Newburyport coach Shawn Bleau. “The last three years he’s upped his skill level a ton.”

Bleau notes a 10-day trip to Spain this summer to train with Barcelona, Espanyol and Villarreal’s academy teams helped fast-track his improvement.

“We learned to value possession more,” Brady says. “We also learned that we definitely can hang with some of the international teams.”

Promising future

Brady has always been driven and intelligent. He was finishing 200-piece puzzles as a toddler. The one-liners he spits while playing video games with his friends are noticeably witty. He’s a member of the National Honor Society and carries a 4.3 GPA.

He’s begun trying to get his name out to college soccer coaches, emailing out sizzle reels, but he’s equally focused on finding the right academic fit. He plans to study pre-med neuroscience.

“I want to learn more about my past and learn about how it affected me and how I could possibly help other kids,” he says.

“I think that speaks volumes about him,” Carrie says. “He’s really intrigued about why he turned out the way he turned out.”

He turned out just like every other kid who likes to carve up the snow at Gunstock on winter weekends, hopes to someday own a project car to work on and is excited to join his high school’s new investment club.

Carrie is asked what it’s like to look at her son now; at his life in this moment.

“Had I ever,” she starts before falling quiet for several seconds, the phone line as silent as that delivery room.

Eventually, Chris speaks up.

“We know what it’s like to win the lottery.”