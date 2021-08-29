Boo who? Javier Báez says Mets flashing thumbs down on fickle fans

Later, he said Mets players have been making the hand signal after big hits in response to fans who have jeered the club during a rough August.

Báez launched a 444-foot home run Sunday in a 9-4 win over the Washington Nationals, then flashed a double thumbs-down gesture toward the crowd on his way back to the dugout.

Javier Báez and his New York Mets teammates turned the boos at Citi Field to cheers this weekend — and turned their thumbs upside down at frustrated fans.

“When we don’t get success, we’re going to get booed,” Báez said. “So they’re going to get booed when we have success.”

Advertisement

Báez, a two-time All-Star acquired from the Chicago Cubs last month, good friend Francisco Lindor and Kevin Pillar all were seen giving the thumbs-down during the win.

Mets President Sandy Alderson swiftly condemned those remarks and signs.

“These comments, and any gestures by him or other players with a similar intent, are totally unacceptable and will not be tolerated,” Alderson said in a statement.

“Mets fans are understandably frustrated over the team’s recent performance. The players and the organization are equally frustrated, but fans at Citi Field have every right to express their own disappointment. Booing is every fan’s right.

“The Mets will not tolerate any player gesture that is unprofessional in its meaning or is directed in a negative way toward our fans. I will be meeting with our players and staff to convey this message directly,” he said.

Washington's Luis Garcia looks on as New York's Francisco Lindor gives a thumbs down after hitting a double during Sunday's game. Corey Sipkin/Associated Press

The Mets are 8-19 this month, dropping them from the NL East lead to third place, 7 1/2 games behind the division-leading Atlanta Braves.

Báez, who is batting .210 with 22 strikeouts in 62 at-bats since being traded on July 30, said the booing doesn’t bother him but that it is discouraging.

Advertisement

“I love the fans and I like playing for the fans,” Báez said. “But we can’t have our fans against us.”

Manager Luis Rojas, who heard chants of “Fire Rojas” during a loss to the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday night, said he wasn’t aware what the downturned thumbs meant.

“I didn’t know there was any intention of giving anything back to the fans,” Rojas said. “We want to win for the organization. We want to win for ourselves, we want to win for our front office, our owner and we want to win for our fanbase. So that’s where the focus should be.”

Rojas said the reaction by Báez could be part of the adjustment process following the first trade of his career. Lindor, who signed a 10-year extension before playing a game with the Mets, and Pillar are also in their first years in New York.

“I think it’s something that he’s probably getting used to — it’s the first time he’s had another uniform,” Rojas said. “Probably that’s why he’s sharing (and) venting. It’s a learning experience. There’s different guys that probably felt that way coming into here and probably not performing immediately. But they learned how to deal with it and they know where the fanbase is coming from.”

Said Alderson: “Mets fans are loyal, passionate, knowledgeable and more than willing to express themselves. We love them for every one of these qualities.”