David Andrews among Patriots absent for preseason finale

Others out included wide receiver N’Keal Harry , who is recovering from the upper-body injury he suffered in the second preseason game, and tight end Hunter Henry , who has yet to shed the red non-contact jersey at practice as he continues to rehab his shoulder.

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Center David Andrews remained sidelined Sunday after exiting Thursday’s practice early and missing Friday’s session, one of 15 Patriots not in uniform for the preseason finale.

Cornerback Jonathan Jones did not suit up, either, despite returning to practice on Friday after sustaining a minor injury during Thursday’s practice.

Fellow cornerback Stephon Gilmore was also absent, and will end the preseason without having participated in a practice or played in a game. Gilmore is still on the physically unable to perform list amid a contract dispute.

The rest of the players who were not in uniform Sunday evening: Quarterback Jarrett Stidham; running back Brandon Bolden; safeties Joshuah Bledsoe and Myles Bryant; linebackers Cameron McGrone, Anfernee Jennings, and Terez Hall; tight end Matt LaCosse; and defensive tackles Nick Thurman and Byron Cowart.

Pregame declarations

During his pregame radio hit on 98.5 The Sports Hub, Patriots coach Bill Belichick addressed the recent trade of Sony Michel to the Los Angeles Rams.

“Sony has been instrumental in our success offensively when he was on the field,” Belichick said. “He battled through some challenging situations as well during his time here. He’s a quality kid. Always worked hard. Always gave his best to try to help the team, and helped the team in a number of ways.

“In the end, we did what we felt was best for the football team. We wish Sony well and appreciate all that he did for us, but we just have to move on.”

Belichick also said new cornerback Shaun Wade was a player the Patriots “liked” in this year’s draft. He noted Wade, who was selected by the Baltimore Ravens in the fifth round, has the ability to play inside and outside corner.

Also during The Sports Hub’s pregame show, Patriots radio broadcaster Scott Zolak apologized for saying Thursday that the rap music played during practice serves as a distraction to quarterback Cam Newton.

“I was trying to evaluate Cam through the process of his first couple throws, and I blamed music for being a distraction in his preparation in between a couple throws that he had,” Zolak said. “And I reference the genre of rap that was played. That’s something I know that’s drawn attention for being racially insensitive. I’m sorry for that comment. I didn’t need to make that comment.”

Zolak said he also apologized to Newton directly Sunday morning.

Scarlet solidarity

Safety Devin McCourty showed up to MetLife Stadium in a Carli Lloyd jersey. Lloyd, who, like McCourty, went to Rutgers, recently announced she plans to retire from the US women’s national soccer team . . . Lawrence Guy had a lengthy pregame chat with former Patriots defensive tackle Danny Shelton . . . During pregame warm-ups, punter Jake Bailey perfectly placed a punt so that it knocked down kicker Quinn Nordin’s setup. When Nordin turned around to see what had happened, Bailey raised his arms in triumph . . . The Patriots and Giants have met 30 times in the preseason, but just 11 times in the regular season. The venues have included Harvard Stadium, the Yale Bowl, Giants Stadium, Gillette Stadium, and MetLife Stadium . . . The Tennessee Titans cut former Patriots linebacker Cassh Maluia, who was released by New England last week, and defensive end John Simon, who played all 16 games for the Patriots last season . . . Giants coach Joe Judge wore a United States Marine Corps cap in honor of the 13 Marines who died during the attacks at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Thursday. Sergeant Johanny Rosario Pichardo, a Lawrence, Mass., native, was among those killed.

