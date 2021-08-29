Game 132: Red Sox at Indians lineups and pregame notes

Tanner Houck is on the bump for Boston in search of his first win of the season - the rookie righthander has struggled to pitch deep into games thus far, yet to record an out past the fifth inning.

With just over a month to go and the playoff race heating up, the Red Sox are riding a three-game winning streak and looking for a sweep over the Indians on Sunday.

Eli Morgan will throw for the Indians to make it an all-rookie affair; Morgan is 2-6 with a 5.98 ERA in 12 starts this season.

Neither pitcher has faced any of the opposing team’s batters.

Advertisement

Lineups

RED SOX (75-56): TBA

Pitching: RHP Tanner Houck (0-3, 3.43 ERA)

INDIANS (63-64): TBA

Pitching: RHP Eli Morgan (2-6, 5.98 ERA)

Time: 1:10 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Red Sox vs. Morgan: Has not faced any Boston batters

Indians vs. Houck: Has not faced any Cleveland batters

Stat of the day: After winning in the 10th on Saturday, the Red Sox are now 6-1 in extra innings on the road this season.

Notes: Despite his low innings totals, Houck has recorded six strikeouts in five of his last six starts and walked only six batters over that stretch ... J.D. Martinez, who entered Saturday’s contest mired in a 0-for-20 skid, had three hits in the win, including a three-run homer in the 10th inning against Nick Wittgren ... Kyle Schwarber, who went 3-for-5 with a homer, is batting .385 (15-for-39) with two homers since joining the Red Sox ... Morgan owns a 7.67 ERA in seven home starts this season compared to a 4.00 mark in five outings away from Progressive Field ... The Red Sox remain seven games back of the Rays, but only two back of the Yankees after New York’s 13-game winning streak came to an end on Saturday.