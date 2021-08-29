Hunter Renfroe pays tribute to his ‘best friend’ after the death of Red Sox outfielder’s father

“He fought the good fight and he won the race. Cancer was a hard fought battle for four long years, but now he is pain free and in the arms of Jesus,” the 29-year-old Renfroe wrote. “He now has the best seat in the house to watch me achieve all my dreams.”

Red Sox outfielder Hunter Renfroe offered a remembrance of his father, Todd, on social media Saturday night, calling the 57-year-old who died Thursday “my best friend.”

Todd Renfroe died Thursday in Hunter’s hometown of Crystal Springs, Miss. His obituary spoke at length about his love for his son, noting “he spent time on and off the field coaching Hunter to be the best that he can be as a player and a person.”

“In order to help him with his batting, Todd had him hitting rocks in the driveway, shredding an untold amount of aluminum bats,” it continued.

A 2017 MLB.com story about father and son described Todd buying a camper when it became clear Hunter’s youth baseball career would have him frequently traveling, and noted Todd was the best man when Hunter got married in 2015.

The younger Renfroe was placed on the bereavement/family medical emergency list before Thursday’s game against Minnesota. He has 10 home runs in August, which was tied for the most in the majors entering Thursday’s play, and his 14 assists this season lead all MLB outfielders.



